‘I’m A Very Divisive Character Right Now’ - Phil Mickelson Rules Out US Ryder Cup Captaincy
The LIV Golf player has admitted he wouldn't be the best person for the Ryder Cup captaincy at Bethpage Black
Phil Mickelson is one of the most successful Ryder Cup players of all time, having amassed 21.5 points at the biennial match from his 12 playing appearances, while he also enjoyed a successful stint as a Team USA vice captain in 2021.
However, while ordinarily he would seem a natural choice for the captaincy at Bethpage Black in 2025, these are no ordinary times in the game, with Mickelson’s comments on the PGA Tour in the build-up to the launch of LIV Golf and subsequent move to the circuit proving hugely controversial.
Because of that, it’s highly likely that the Americans will look elsewhere to lead the team next year, and Mickelson has admitted that he is too divisive a character to take on the role.
The 53-year-old appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, where he was asked if he had any interest in becoming the captain at the match next year. He replied: “I’ve had 12, 13 opportunities to be a part of the Ryder Cup, 12 as a player one is a vice captain and I’ve loved every minute of it and cherish those moments, those life experiences.
“I don’t feel I’m the right guy to be involved in the team because I’m a very divisive character right now, if you will. And I understand that the players on the PGA Tour, there’s a lot of hostilities towards me, and I don’t think I’d be the best leader for them going forward.
“I think that as a Ryder Cup captain, you have to be kind of a unifier and have these relationships solidified and somebody that you want to follow, and right now I’ve been very divisive and I’m OK with that. I knew that was going to be the case. I knew that it was going to take a couple of years and that I was going to take a lot of hits and a lot of divisiveness.”
The Americans will need to regroup for the contest after being soundly beaten by Luke Donald’s Europeans at Marco Simone last October, and Mickelson thinks someone other than him should embrace the challenge. He continued: “It’s time for other people to be able to create their own memories, opportunities and life experiences that the Ryder Cup provides.”
Mickelson also offered his thoughts on Jon Rahm's move to LIV Golf, and explained it had been an important factor in helping bring clarity to attempts to mend the rifts at the top of the game. He said: "With Jon Rahm signing on, what it's done is create a bridge and an opportunity for us to come together because the realization is: LIV isn't going away."
"I don't have a lot of answers on where they are with the PGA and LIV merger..Jon Rahm signing on has really created a bridge for us to come together" @PhilMickelson #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/FKCPjosL06January 10, 2024
He also gave his thoughts on how he sees LIV Golf fitting into the game’s ecosystem in the future. He said: "I just know the vision of what Yasir [Al-Rumayyan] has for the game of golf and is working hard to bring that vision together.
"There's a place for LIV as well, and there's a place for a fun, edgier, louder presentation in golf... and [LIV and the PGA] should be working together for the greater good."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Tiger Woods Shares Incredible Joe LaCava Story And Outdrives Riggs Off His Knees In Fore Play Video
The 15-time Major winner met three of the Fore Play podcast hosts for an unforgettable coaching session
By Mike Hall Published
-
20 Things You Didn't Know About Ruoning Yin
Ruoning Yin is one of the game's most promising players, having captured a Major and reached the World No.1 spot within three years of turning pro
By Elliott Heath Published