Ian Poulter Hits Out At 'Petty Comments' Over LIV Golf

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Ian Poulter refused to be drawn on the ‘petty comments’ he’s heard over his move to LIV Golf, preferring to concentrate on trying to win the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

After carding a 3-under par 69 in his opening round, the 46-year-old was asked about how it had been with the other players, but he wasn’t in a particularly chatty mood. “It's been absolutely fine,” said Poulter. “Not really going to say an awful lot about it. My phone number hasn't changed at all.

"I have spoke to a few of the boys. Doesn't seem to be a problem from my time that I've been talking to them. We can always play this game of he said, she said, and petty comments. It's just easier if I don't say anything. It makes it easier on everyone to be honest. So not going to say anything. There's been a lot of petty comments in the last few weeks and I'm not going to comment on them.

“I've spoke to the guys a lot in the last number of months, none of which seemed to have a problem with me at my age making a decision that I've made. So you know, I'm not going to comment on people's comments that have said stuff on socials and in front of you guys, and I'm not going to play the click bait game. I'm just not playing it. I'm here to win and that's that.”

Poulter and his LIV colleagues are able to play on the DP World Tour until February, when a full court ruling is due on the legality of preventing them taking part. While they have been accommodated, Tour chief Keith Pelley announced that they would not be asked to take part in Wednesday’s pro-am, and would not be part of the featured television groups. As part of that announcement, Pelley requested that no LIV logos were worn, but Poulter sported the Majesticks GC badge on his shirt, the name of his LIV Golf team.

“I've had a lot of different branded shirts in the last number of weeks,” said Poulter when asked about it. “This is a business that I actually own part of, so it has a right to be there. I just have had about six different sets of clothes in the last five weeks of which I can't possibly go to the embroiderers and have another set made up for this week. I am here for three weeks. I'm traveling, so this was the set I brought.”

Poulter’s reception on the first tee looked to be a little mixed, with videos on social media appearing to show some booing, as well as cheers and applause. The Ryder Cup legend said he felt welcome though, adding: “Fans have been great and it's always nice to come back here and play.”