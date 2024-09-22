'I Think It's A Wonderful Opportunity For The Game To Come Together' - European Tour Chief Backs Global Golf Outcome In PIF Talks

It's safe to say there's a lot going on in the world of golf right now. Not only are there multiple events on every week but, behind the scenes, there is still the ongoing negotiations between the PGA Tour and Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

Speaking at the Tour Championship in August, PGA Tour's commissioner, Jay Monahan, claimed that the conversations between the two organisations "are complex” but, according to European Tour Group's Chief Executive Officer, Guy Kinnings, "everyone has the right attitude."

Speaking to Sky Sports' Nick Dougherty at the BMW PGA Championship, Kinnings stated: "I'm very hopeful. I think it's a wonderful opportunity for the game to come together and become more harmonious and global. There's an ongoing process within the US between the PGA Tour and Public Investment Fund, but in the room those discussions are ourselves, DP World Tour and the Strategic Sports Group.

"I think everyone has the right attitude going into that and doing the right thing for the game and taking it forward. I see it as an opportunity and, hopefully, it will be what's good for players, fans and everyone else."

On the PGA Tour, one of the most contentious issues since LIV Golf appeared in 2022 has been the suspensions imposed. Regarding the DP World Tour, players can appeal sanctions and, in the case of Jon Rahm, that's exactly what the Spaniard has done, meaning he is set to tee it up at the Open de Espana and Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, as well as the Andalucia Masters.

Kinnings celebrates with the victorious European Ryder Cup team in Rome (Image credit: Getty Images)

Continuing his conversation at the European Tour's HQ at Wentworth, Kinnings claimed that the DP World Tour has "been very consistent in the rules," adding "we need our members to abide by those rules. Within those rules, if you appeal sanctions then, whilst those sanctions are pending, you are able to play in tournaments. That's what Jon (Rahm), Tyrrell (Hatton) and Adrian (Meronk) have done.

"That process goes on and, in the interim, we will hopefully have them playing in Spain next week, which will help the Spanish Open. We will hopefully see them both in the Alfred Dunhill and it means Adrian can defend in Sotogrande for the Estrella Masters."

Before signing off with Dougherty, Kinnings spoke about players from the PGA Tour coming over to the DP World Tour and playing in their big events. Currently, there is a Strategic Alliance between both circuits and, with the main portion of the FedEx Cup finished, there is hope that the stars of the PGA Tour might tee it up going forward.

"That's what we are working towards. If you look at this (tournament), the opportunity now is the global golf," explained Kinnings, who added "We have the Presidents Cup next week, and we've got three of that team over here preparing, as our Ryder Cup team did pre-Rome. You have got some US players here and that's exactly the intention.

"Hopefully they'll have the opportunity to enjoy some of the great events around the world, the national opens and everything else we have got, like Dunhill, in a few weeks."