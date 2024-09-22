'I Think It's A Wonderful Opportunity For The Game To Come Together' - European Tour Chief Backs Global Golf Outcome In PIF Talks
Speaking to Sky Sports' Nick Dougherty, the European Tour Chief spoke about the negotiations between the PGA Tour and PIF, as well as the possibility of pro golf becoming more global
It's safe to say there's a lot going on in the world of golf right now. Not only are there multiple events on every week but, behind the scenes, there is still the ongoing negotiations between the PGA Tour and Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.
Speaking at the Tour Championship in August, PGA Tour's commissioner, Jay Monahan, claimed that the conversations between the two organisations "are complex” but, according to European Tour Group's Chief Executive Officer, Guy Kinnings, "everyone has the right attitude."
Speaking to Sky Sports' Nick Dougherty at the BMW PGA Championship, Kinnings stated: "I'm very hopeful. I think it's a wonderful opportunity for the game to come together and become more harmonious and global. There's an ongoing process within the US between the PGA Tour and Public Investment Fund, but in the room those discussions are ourselves, DP World Tour and the Strategic Sports Group.
"I think everyone has the right attitude going into that and doing the right thing for the game and taking it forward. I see it as an opportunity and, hopefully, it will be what's good for players, fans and everyone else."
On the PGA Tour, one of the most contentious issues since LIV Golf appeared in 2022 has been the suspensions imposed. Regarding the DP World Tour, players can appeal sanctions and, in the case of Jon Rahm, that's exactly what the Spaniard has done, meaning he is set to tee it up at the Open de Espana and Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, as well as the Andalucia Masters.
Continuing his conversation at the European Tour's HQ at Wentworth, Kinnings claimed that the DP World Tour has "been very consistent in the rules," adding "we need our members to abide by those rules. Within those rules, if you appeal sanctions then, whilst those sanctions are pending, you are able to play in tournaments. That's what Jon (Rahm), Tyrrell (Hatton) and Adrian (Meronk) have done.
"That process goes on and, in the interim, we will hopefully have them playing in Spain next week, which will help the Spanish Open. We will hopefully see them both in the Alfred Dunhill and it means Adrian can defend in Sotogrande for the Estrella Masters."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Before signing off with Dougherty, Kinnings spoke about players from the PGA Tour coming over to the DP World Tour and playing in their big events. Currently, there is a Strategic Alliance between both circuits and, with the main portion of the FedEx Cup finished, there is hope that the stars of the PGA Tour might tee it up going forward.
"That's what we are working towards. If you look at this (tournament), the opportunity now is the global golf," explained Kinnings, who added "We have the Presidents Cup next week, and we've got three of that team over here preparing, as our Ryder Cup team did pre-Rome. You have got some US players here and that's exactly the intention.
"Hopefully they'll have the opportunity to enjoy some of the great events around the world, the national opens and everything else we have got, like Dunhill, in a few weeks."
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
BMW PGA Championship Scores, Leaderboard And Live Updates: Aaron Rai, Thriston Lawrence, Billy Horschel And Matteo Manassero Share Lead
Matteo Manassero had led by three strokes going into the final round at Wentworth, with an epic finish in store at the BMW PGA Championship
By Matt Cradock Last updated
-
Sergio Garcia Consoles Fellow LIV Golf Pro After Team Championship Loss
After his Fireballs GC side lost in a tightly contested battle with Ripper GC, team captain, Sergio Garcia, was seen consoling team-mate, David Puig
By Matt Cradock Published
-
BMW PGA Championship Scores, Leaderboard And Live Updates: Aaron Rai, Thriston Lawrence, Billy Horschel And Matteo Manassero Share Lead
Matteo Manassero had led by three strokes going into the final round at Wentworth, with an epic finish in store at the BMW PGA Championship
By Matt Cradock Last updated
-
BMW PGA Championship Tee Times: Round Four
Matteo Manassero takes a three-shot lead into the final round at Wentworth, with Rory McIlroy and Billy Horschel in pursuit
By Mike Hall Published
-
Rory McIlroy, Billy Horschel And Matteo Manassero's Scoring At Wentworth Was Incredible... Here's What They Shot
The trio were grouped together for the third round of the BMW PGA Championship, where they produced a masterclass of low scoring - here are the details
By Mike Hall Published
-
BMW PGA Championship Tee Times: Rounds One And Two
Rory McIlroy is grouped with Justin Rose and defending champion Ryan Fox for the opening two rounds of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth
By Mike Hall Published
-
BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am Tee Times 2024
Find out which pros are due to play at Wentworth on Wednesday and which celebrities they have been paired with
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'Really Disappointed That I Didn't Win' - Rory McIlroy Reflects On Irish Open Result
Missing out on victory by a single stroke, McIlroy was left to rue a poor finish at Royal County Down, as Rasmus Hojgaard secured victory at the Irish Open
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Rasmus Hojgaard Pips Rory McIlroy To Win Irish Open
In an epic final day at Royal County Down, Hojgaard fired an incredible back nine to beat home hero, McIlroy, by just a single stroke
By Matt Cradock Last updated
-
Patrick Reed Among Three LIV Golfers Invited To Iconic DP World Tour Event
Reed has been included in the field for the Open de Espana at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid later this season
By Jonny Leighfield Published