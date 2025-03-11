‘I Lost Almost 30 Yards Off The Tee When I Turned Professional’ - Anthony Kim Opens Up On Nike Equipment Difficulties During PGA Tour Career

Anthony Kim burst on to the golf scene in the late 2000s, with the American picking up three PGA Tour wins and a Ryder Cup victory before the age of 25.

At the time, before leaving the game completely in 2012, Kim was a Nike staffer and could be seen donning the brand's apparel, as well as using a bag of Nike clubs and golf balls.

However, speaking to Rick Shiels on his YouTube channel, the now LIV golfer explained how some of the equipment at the time was, in fact, not benefiting his game, with one key aspect playing a part in why Kim opted to use Nike equipment for the first six years of his professional career.

Rick Shiels Vs Anthony Kim (18 Holes Stroke Play) - YouTube Watch On

In the video, where Kim also chats insightfully and authentically about his troubles off the course and how his game is improving, the 39-year-old explains the way that his Nike driver and golf ball were not performing at the level he wanted.

"When I left the (PGA) Tour, my last win I think I hit around 20 per cent of my fairways. It was the lowest percentage, I think Phil (Mickelson) was the only person who had a lower percentage, while they won a tournament.

"I was using the Nike golf ball and Nike driver which, to some people is fine, but I never got used to it. They did make good irons and wedges, but I struggled with the golf ball and lost almost 30 yards off the tee when I turned professional. It was about 28 yards, that's what the golf ball difference was from the Titleist Pro V1 to the Nike.

"It wasn't like it was softer, it's not as if I had more feel around the greens, but I also wanted to retire my mom, so that was part of the decision (to sign with Nike)."

Kim during the 2010 Houston Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the time of his victory at the 2010 Houston Open, Kim was using a Nike VR Pro LTD driver with a UST AxivCore Tour Black 79 X shaft. What's more, Kim had the Nike One Platinum ball in play, as well as a full Nike bag with the exception of a TaylorMade Burner fairway wood and Scotty Cameron putter.

Signing with Nike after turning professional in 2006, the three-time PGA Tour winner used the brand until his retirement in 2012. Nike then stopped producing hardware in 2016 and, returning in 2024, Kim is now an equipment free agent on the LIV Golf League.

As of writing, Kim has a Callaway driver and fairway woods in the bag, as well as Titleist irons and wedges and a Scotty Cameron putter. He also uses the Titleist 2025 Pro V1 ball, which is one of the best golf balls on the market based on our testing this year.