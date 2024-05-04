'I Have Always Liked Him As A Person' - Brooks Koepka Reveals He Has 'No Ill Will' Towards Former LIV Golf Teammate Matt Wolff

Golf is full of famous rivalries and, although nowhere near as notable as Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, for example, one of the most recent has appeared on the LIV Golf circuit, as Brooks Koepka and Matt Wolff haven't seen eye-to-eye.

Originally, the American pair were part of Smash GC, which Koepka captains. However, throughout 2023, Koepka regularly lambasted his teammate, even claiming at one point in July 2023 that he had "basically given up" on Wolff.

Following the end of the 2023 LIV Golf season, individual LIV Golf champion, Talor Gooch, switched teams with Wolff, as the latter joined Range Goats GC. Since then, Wolff has enjoyed somewhat of a resurgence, claiming two top five finishes in the first six events of 2024.

Paired together during the second round of LIV Golf Adelaide last week, there was no animosity between Koepka and Wolff in Australia and, at LIV Golf Singapore, Wolff is once again in contention, sitting three shot back of, you guessed it, Koepka.

In a more competitive environment than that of Adelaide, questions turned to what would have happened if the duo were paired together in the final group. Well, according to Koepka, there would be no issue between the two, despite previous history. As it turns out, Wolff will be teeing off in the group before the five-time Major winner.

Following his seven-under 64, Koepka stated: "Look, I have no problem with Matt. We just didn't gel and see eye-to-eye on how things were or how I thought they should be. I've always liked him as a person. I think he's a great kid. I've said that to a bunch of people even behind closed doors during everything last year.

Wolff and Koepka during the 2022 LIV Golf Portland event (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It was a good thing for him to leave the team and go to the Range Goats, and it was a good thing for our team. Look, he's fine. He seems to be playing better, in a better head space, better form, better everything. Look, I don't have any ill will towards him at all."

Asked about whether Koepka's influence at the top of the leaderboard will play a part on Sunday, Wolff stated: "I don't think it really matters. I think I'm out there focusing on myself, trying to play the best that I can play, and I'm not worried about what other people are doing. Every single tournament, every single round, I just go out there and give it my best, and that's all I can really do. Like I said, I can't control what other people are doing. So why focus on him."

Koepka will start the final day three shots clear of four players at 12-under-par. Amongst them are Wolff, Cleeks GC's Adrian Meronk, Fireballs GC's Abraham Ancer and Range Goats GC's Thomas Pieters. If Koepka were to win, he would become the first LIV Golfer to claim four titles.