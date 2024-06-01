'I Find It Sad To See Some Of The Best Players With A Double Digit Score' - LPGA Tour Pro Gives US Women's Open Assessment

Although Jenny Shin made the cut, the LPGA Tour player had some harsh words for the US Women's Open venue...

Jenny Shin hits a tee shot with a driver
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By
published

It's safe to say the conditions at the US Women's Open are proving tough, with just four players under-par after the second round at Lancaster Country Club.

Nelly Korda, who missed the cut after she looked for yet another title in 2024, produced a 10 at the par 3 12th hole on Thursday, with multiple players carding large scores during the second women's Major of the year. 

Because of the tough conditions, there had been some reaction, with LPGA Tour winner, Jenny Shin, taking to X/Twitter to voice her disdain in Pennsylvania... 

Writing on X/Twitter, the 31-year-old wrote: "This leaderboard is shocking. I find it sad to see some of the best players with a double digit score. This course punishes in an odd way, difficult to explain. I played great yesterday and today wasn’t that far off. Hit too many fairways and greens for my outcome to be 8 over par. 

"When I play poorly, I will admit it, take my loss, but it certainly didn’t feel like bad golf today. I’m somehow playing in the weekend so I’m grateful for the opportunity. Can’t wait to experience heart-wrenching brutality again."

Along with Shin, 15-year-old Asterisk Talley, who moved into contention after the first few rounds, commented: "It was hard. Yeah, for sure. When I was on the first hole, I was just like, these greens are stupid. It's just so hard. The pins they had on the practice rounds, I was like, if they put the pins here I'm going to start crying."

Jenny Shin hits a driver and watches a flight

Shin during the second round of the US Women's Open

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Going into the third round, it's Wichanee Meechai who leads by two from Andrea Lee, as Meechai searches for the biggest win of her career with the 31-year-old not having claimed a victory since 2020.

Topics
Women's Golf
Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

