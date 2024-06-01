'I Find It Sad To See Some Of The Best Players With A Double Digit Score' - LPGA Tour Pro Gives US Women's Open Assessment
Although Jenny Shin made the cut, the LPGA Tour player had some harsh words for the US Women's Open venue...
It's safe to say the conditions at the US Women's Open are proving tough, with just four players under-par after the second round at Lancaster Country Club.
Nelly Korda, who missed the cut after she looked for yet another title in 2024, produced a 10 at the par 3 12th hole on Thursday, with multiple players carding large scores during the second women's Major of the year.
Because of the tough conditions, there had been some reaction, with LPGA Tour winner, Jenny Shin, taking to X/Twitter to voice her disdain in Pennsylvania...
This leaderboard is shocking. I find it sad to see some of the best players with a double digit score. This course punishes in an odd way, difficult to explain. I played great yesterday and today wasn’t that far off. Hit too many fairways and greens for my outcome to be 8 over…June 1, 2024
Writing on X/Twitter, the 31-year-old wrote: "This leaderboard is shocking. I find it sad to see some of the best players with a double digit score. This course punishes in an odd way, difficult to explain. I played great yesterday and today wasn’t that far off. Hit too many fairways and greens for my outcome to be 8 over par.
"When I play poorly, I will admit it, take my loss, but it certainly didn’t feel like bad golf today. I’m somehow playing in the weekend so I’m grateful for the opportunity. Can’t wait to experience heart-wrenching brutality again."
Along with Shin, 15-year-old Asterisk Talley, who moved into contention after the first few rounds, commented: "It was hard. Yeah, for sure. When I was on the first hole, I was just like, these greens are stupid. It's just so hard. The pins they had on the practice rounds, I was like, if they put the pins here I'm going to start crying."
Going into the third round, it's Wichanee Meechai who leads by two from Andrea Lee, as Meechai searches for the biggest win of her career with the 31-year-old not having claimed a victory since 2020.
