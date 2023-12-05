‘I Don’t Think It’s Fair’ – Ernie Els Reveals The One Rule He’d Change In Golf
The four-time Major winner has explained to Golf Monthly what he thinks needs to change
Controversy over equipment in the game is never far from the surface. For example, even in recent days, it has been reported that the USGA and R&A is considering a full golf ball rollback for both professional and amateur players.
However, it’s not just the debate over how to curb driving distances that regularly rears its head, with equipment used in the short game also under scrutiny much of the time. One of the most enduring debates is over whether long putters should have a place in the elite game, and one legend who doesn’t think so is Ernie Els.
The four-time Major winner offered his opinion on the use of the putter favoured by the likes of Will Zalatoris, Adam Scott, Lucas Glover and Bernhard Langer in an exclusive interview with Golf Monthly, and he was adamant it needs to go.
He said: “You have to take away the long putter. The long putter has to go. They made that change with the belly putter and for some reason they haven’t done it with the rest of the game. I think if the long putter goes, then I think we’re doing a lot of things right in the game.”
Despite his huge success in the game, which included 19 PGA Tour wins, Els often struggled on the greens and even had spells with belly putters as he sought improvements. Anchoring was banned in 2016, forcing many to adapt, and that’s something Els thinks players who rely on long putters would need to do, too.
He continued: “If you have a problem with putting, that’s part of the game. I believe you should go back to the original, short putter. I don’t think it’s fair. If you have some type of problem putting, you’ve either got to live with it or get some other method, but ”
Ultimately, though, the South African thinks the use of long putters goes against the spirit of the game.
He continued: “To have these putters anchored to your body, to your forearm, to your chest in many instances, I don’t believe that’s in the spirit of the game.
"I don’t think Bobby Jones and the fathers of the game would like to see how these guys putt now - especially if you go ask Jack Nicklaus he would say no, that it should be outlawed, so that’s the one thing I don’t like in the game at the moment.”
Els also revealed to Golf Monthly how his reply to a young Tiger Woods changed professional golf forever.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
I Have Searched The Internet For The Best Deals On Golf Balls... Here Are My 9 Favorites
Is your golf ball supply running low? Well, there are still plenty of great offers to be had on various models ahead of the Christmas rush
By Matt Cradock Published
-
"He Asked Me What I Thought Of His Game And If He Was Ready To Turn Pro" – How Ernie Els' Reply To A Young Tiger Woods Changed Professional Golf Forever
The Big Easy reveals a conversation he had with an amateur Tiger Woods at the 1996 Open Championship and reflects on the 15-time Major Champion's career as a whole
By Garrett Johnston Published
-
'There Was A Lot Said About Us Having Different Tees But Ultimately You Still Had To Hit The Shots'
The first woman to win on the DP World Tour discusses her victory in Sweden and how she'd love to see more mixed events
By Carly Frost Published
-
‘I Don’t Know How He Doesn’t Win Every Tournament' - Top Coaches Praise Ultimate Competitor Koepka
Claude Harmon III and Pete Cowen have lavished praise on Brooks Koepka, as the ultimate competitor who should win every tournament he plays in
By Paul Higham Published
-
Michael Block Gives Honest Verdict On Why He Doesn’t Play On The PGA Tour
Michael Block explains why he's not playing on the PGA Tour, saying that even his very best form would not be good enough to win
By Paul Higham Published
-
‘Five Majors In And I’m Still Not The Guy’ - Brooks Koepka On Being Underrated
The American captured his fifth Major title at the PGA Championship in May but still feels he deserves more respect
By Ben Fleming Published
-
'A Lot Of People Are Very Afraid Of The Truth' - Brooks Koepka On Masters 'Choke'
The American was in prime position to claim the Green Jacket at Augusta National, but fell away in the final round
By Mike Hall Published
-
'I Pinched My Caddie And I Go, ‘Dude, Is This A Dream?’'
Michael Block’s performance at the PGA Championship was one of the stories of the sporting year...
By Andrew Wright Published
-
‘I’d Love To Do It’ - Dustin Johnson Keen On US Ryder Cup Captaincy
A perhaps unexpected name has thrown his hat into the ring to captain Team USA in a future edition of the Ryder Cup
By Mark Townsend Published