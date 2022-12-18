'I Don't Know If I'll Play A St Andrews Open Again' - Tiger Assesses His 2022
Assessing his 2022, Tiger brought attention to his 150th Open appearance, stating it was 'very special'
There's always a buzz when Tiger Woods is in competitive action and, throughout 2022, we were lucky to see the 15-time Major champion feature at three Majors, a feat that many thought wouldn't be possible given Tiger's serious car crash in February 2021.
Making an appearance at the 2021 PNC Championship, with the aid of a cart, Tiger's first competitive return came at the Masters where, miraculously, he shot one-under on the first day and made the cut. At the PGA Championship, he once again made the cut, but was forced to pull out on the final day due to issues with his right leg.
However, it was The 150th Open Championship which will live long in the memory of golf fans, as the 46-year-old made an emotional journey up the 18th hole on Friday, with the adoring fans possibly seeing Tiger at St Andrews for the very last time. It brought a tear to many, including Tiger, with the three-time Claret Jug winner previously calling the 'Home of Golf' my "favourite course in the world."
After the tournament, Tiger stated that “I feel like I will be able to play future British Opens. I don’t know if I’ll be able to play long enough to play another one here." Now, following his appearance at the 2022 PNC Championship, Tiger has reiterated that point.
Asked about how he will remember this year, Tiger responded in his typical, straightforward style, with the American stating: "Well, it was a tough year but also one of the more rewarding years I've had in a while. I've had a lot of setbacks over the last few years, so to be able to have -- I don't know if, as I was alluding to this summer, I don't know if I will ever get back to playing St Andrews in a British Open, but to be able to experience that maybe one last time at this level was very special to me.
"That was my favorite golf course in the whole world, and if that was it, that was it, to be able to possibly finish up my career there, I don't know. That's one of the reasons why I was kind of emotional because I don't know if I'll ever -- I'll play St Andrews again. I'll play Open Championships in the future but I don't know if I'll be around when it comes back there again."
Playing alongside his son, Charlie, at the PNC Championship, Tiger was using a cart once again, with his game looking very, very good. Off the tee, he was regularly out- driving Justin Thomas, with Tiger showcasing his classy chipping and putting on a number of occasions.
Recently, he stated that his game is good enough to compete, but the problem is he "just can’t walk". What's more, Tiger withdrew from the Hero World Challenge with plantar fasciitis in his right foot.
You should never write off the 15-time Major winner though, who has come back from adversity time and time again. Although it's not clear when he will return to competitive action in 2023, we will see him at The Genesis Invitational as tournament host. Whether he plays or not is another factor, but chances are we could see him either at The Players Championship, or at Augusta for the Masters. Either way, let's hope his recovery continues successfully over the next few months.
