'I Don't Buy It' - Keith Pelley 'Vehemently' Disagrees With Critics After Legal Win
The DP World Tour chief hopes the latest ruling means he can put the LIV Golf saga behind him
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Keith Pelley insists the future is bright for the DP World Tour amid suggestions the hearing victory over LIV Golf could make the circuit weaker.
Arbitration body Sporting Resolutions ruled that 12 LIV players had committed "serious breaches" of the DP World Tour's Code of Behaviour by teeing it up in the inaugural LIV Golf event last June.
That gives Pelley the power to issue further sanctions like the £100,000 fines and tournament bans handed out to Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter, and could bring an end to the DP World Tour careers for some European stalwarts.
Westwood, Poulter and Sergio Garcia have been the most vocal critics of Pelley throughout this saga, with the Spaniard reportedly aiming an expletive-laden rant at some DP World Tour players during last year's BMW International.
"This Tour is s***, you're all fucked, should have taken the Saudi money," is what he's believed to have said.
However, Pelley believes the verdict is nothing but positive for his members, pointing to the fact that the "door has been open" for LIV players to tee it up on what was formerly the European Tour since last July.
"I would say that I vehemently disagree," Pelley said, when asked if a ruling in favour of LIV would have been better for the DP World Tour. "I really believe that and for a number of reasons. I think that argument has been formed to suit the needs of those that have pushed it. But the total opposite has happened.
"Players haven’t played in their national opens because they’ve had contractual commitments to play on another tour. When they’ve played in, and it’s been so very little, they’ve only played in high profile events with large, OWGR ranking points.
"They've certainly not supported the other events on our tour. So if the idea, if the decision had gone the other way and it would have opened the door for them to play more. I don't buy it. That door has been open since last July."
The verdict also puts in jeopardy the likelihood of any LIV Golf players being involved, in any capacity, in future Ryder Cups.
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he went on to enjoy a spell freelancing for Stats Perform producing football reports, and then for RacingNews365 covering Formula 1. However, he couldn't turn down the opportunity to get back into the sport he grew up watching and playing and now covers a mixture of equipment, instruction and news for Golf Monthly's website and print title.
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a scratch handicap. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
What's in Andy's bag?
Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub-Zero (9°)
3-wood: TaylorMade M1 (15°)
Driving iron: Titleist U500 (17°)
Irons: Callaway Apex Pro '19 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50°, 54° and 58°)
Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Newport 2.5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
-
-
Masters Leaderboard, Tee Times, Live Updates: Day 1 From Augusta National
The Masters 2023 at Augusta National is officially underway, after the honorary tee shots from Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson.
By Thomas Patrick Clarke • Published
-
DP World Tour Win Will 'Make It More Difficult' For LIV Players To Feature In Ryder Cup
DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley has admitted that it will now be hard for LIV Golf players to reach the Ryder Cup
By Mike Hall • Published