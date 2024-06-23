'I Can Tell You That Right Now; I Would Love To Be Out Here' - Bryson DeChambeau's Stand-In Teammate Hoping To Boost Chances Of Permanent Move By Winning First LIV Golf Title
John Catlin has played on tours all around the world but is hoping to find a more permanent home with the LIV Golf League - whether he can win LIV Golf Nashville on Sunday or not
With all the talk of a world tour being the future of men's pro golf, John Catlin already has plenty of experience as a globe trotter.
The Californian - making his second LIV Golf League start this week in Nashville - has teed it up on the Gateway Tour, the Asian Development Tour, PGA Tour Canada, the DP World Tour, and the Asian Tour before grasping his opportunity as a member of Bryson DeChambeau's Crushers GC.
Although he was born in America and has played on the third tier of men's pro golf in the US, Catlin believes he has only competed maybe a dozen times on home soil.
And having jetted off to Asia for the majority of his career - supplemented by spells in Europe and beyond - Catlin is now keen to sample one of the key benefits to LIV Golf - less frequent travelling and more tournaments that do not require the need for his passport.
That quest is far from a done deal, though, with the 33-year-old 13-time pro winner only filling in on DeChambeau's quartet as long as Charles Howell III is out through injury.
But in just his second LIV start, there is a chance Catlin could walk away with not only $4 million but also a significantly better chance of a permanent contract next season.
Heading into the final round of LIV Golf Nashville on Sunday, Catlin trails Legion XIII's Tyrrell Hatton by three shots in the individual standings as both golfers search for their debut LIV success.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
While winning is clearly front and centre in terms of his objectives this weekend, the University of New Mexico graduate is looking at the wider picture too.
Following a round of 65 on Saturday which moved him to 10-under for the event, Catlin was asked how much trying to secure a future with LIV Golf is playing on his mind this week.
He said: "I'd be lying if I said it didn't creep in there, but again, I don't really have any control over that. That's up to the captains. That's up to managers. That's up to the team organization.
"If I just keep doing what I'm doing, things are going to work out, and I'm going to keep putting in the work, and I hope I get more opportunities to showcase what I can do. We'll just have to wait and see.
"I hope so. I can tell you that right now; I would love to be out here."
How about the reserve player @JohnCatlin59 putting on a show in Nashville…He’s right in the mix heading into Championship Sunday just 3-shots back 👀#LIVGolf @Crushers_GC pic.twitter.com/dlC1ejQNvJJune 23, 2024
As an equally-interesting aside, both Catlin and Hatton are backed up by their respective captains DeChambeau (Crushers) and Jon Rahm (Legion XIII) in the fight for the team trophy in Nashville.
Legion XIII start the final round with a five-shot advantage but could easily be reeled in by DeChambeau, Catlin, Anirban Lahiri, and Paul Casey.
Crushers captain DeChambeau is optimistic his foursome can do it, and paid tribute to the quality of Catlin's play this week in particular.
On his fellow Californian, DeChambeau said: "Yeah, he's a fantastic golfer. I grew up playing some golf with him in northern California, and we had some battles early on in our careers, in junior golf even. He's a stellar player. He's shot in the 50s and won a few times this year now.
"It just fit our team really well, and I'm praying for Charles [Howell III] that he's going to be healthy and get back here pretty soon. He's struggling with some stuff, but I have faith that he'll be back at our next event.
"You know what, I couldn't be more proud of John and the way he's performing for our team. We're in second place right now, and we've got to get the job done tomorrow. It's been too long."
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. An improving golfer who still classes himself as ‘one of the worst players on the Golf Monthly team’, Jonny enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
-
-
Almost 20 Years After Her First Tour Win, Amy Yang Is 18 Holes Away From Achieving A Life-Long Dream - And Potentially Setting Down The Path To Retirement
The Korean leads the KPMG Women's PGA Championship by two strokes heading into Sunday, and if she holds on then it may be the sweetest of swan songs to her career...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Travelers Championship Round Four Tee Times
Tom Kim is searching for his fourth PGA Tour victory with Scottie Scheffler and Akshay Bhatia one stroke behind heading into the final day at TPC River Highlands
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
This Feature We Loved At The Masters Is Now Available On The LIV Golf App
Just like the popular Masters app, the LIV Golf Plus app has released a new feature that allows users to watch every shot from any player...
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
‘I’m A Bit Of A Zombie Right Now’ - Bryson DeChambeau In Contention At LIV Golf Nashville After US Open Win
After a whirlwind week following his US Open victory, an admittedly tired Bryson DeChambeau was still able to put himself in contention at LIV Golf Nashville
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
‘These Are The Two Guys That Should Be Representing South Africa’ – LIV Golf Pro Criticizes Olympics Qualifying Process
Branden Grace thinks the qualifying process, which uses world ranking, is flawed given LIV Golf’s inability to offer the points
By Mike Hall Published
-
LIV Golf Nashville Prize Money Payout 2024
It’s back down to earth for US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau as the big-money circuit heads to Nashville for the first time
By Mike Hall Published
-
'It Will Make It That Much Sweeter' - Bryson DeChambeau Targets 2028 Olympics After Missing Out On Paris Games
Bryson DeChambeau is seeing the positives after missing out on a place in the men's US team for the Olympics
By Mike Hall Published
-
Jon Rahm Defends Rory McIlroy Over Pivotal Missed Putt On Last Hole Of US Open
The LIV Golf player has defended Rory McIlroy after his agonizing missed putt on the 72nd hole at Pinehurst No.2 denied him the chance of a fifth Major title
By Mike Hall Published
-
The 6 LIV Golfers Qualified For The Olympics
A total of 60 golfers from the men’s game have confirmed their places at the Paris Olympics, and six of them play for LIV Golf
By Mike Hall Published
-
Bryson DeChambeau's US Open Celebrations Include The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon And Visit To Trump National
The 2024 US Open champion headed to New York to celebrate his second Major victory at Pinehurst No.2
By Elliott Heath Published