'It Will Create A Domino Effect' - Greg Norman's Phone 'Blowing Up' As Players Line Up To Join Jon Rahm's LIV Golf Team
Greg Norman says that "eight to 12 players" have been in touch wanting to join Jon Rahm's LIV Golf team after the Spaniard's big move validated their format
Greg Norman says Jon Rahm joining LIV Golf will lead to "more apples falling from the tree" with players already lining up to join the Saudi-backed golf tour.
Signing the Spaniard validates the team golf competition, according to Norman, after Rahm initially said he was not a fan of the format before changing his mind.
The 29-year-old signed a deal for a reported $500m, although no fee has been revealed by either Rahm or LIV Golf, and Norman sees it as a move crucial for his enterprise to develop.
And as a result of the World No.3 signing up, Norman says players have been getting in touch with both him and Rahm to try and join him for the 2024 LIV Golf League.
"To have Jon on board was critically important to our future and what we want to do," Norman told the BBC World Business Report.
"It will create a domino effect, there will be more apples falling from the tree - no question about it, because LIV continues to develop.
"Since Jon signed, less than a week ago now, I know my phone is blowing up.
"I know we probably have eight to 12 players who are very, very keen to sit down and talk to us about coming on board."
Rahm was critical of the 54-hole, no-cut format used in LIV Golf, but will now form a 13th team for the new season, and apparently has no shortage of prospective new team-mates.
And Norman says that Rahm changing his mind is validation of their format and a big reason why more players from the PGA Tour want so join.
"I think word is getting out there amongst all the players around the world, even the top players, the best players in the world," Norman told ESPN.
"They love our format, they love our platform, they love the team spirit, the team atmosphere. And to be honest with you, I've seen it resonate very, very loudly this year. And obviously, Jon is an incredible addition to us.
"I'll be honest with you, since Jon signed, I know he's been inundated by players saying, 'I want to play on your team, Jon. How do I get on that?'
"And I have been inundated and my other team members, too, my C-suite within the organization. I can tell you, hand on my heart, between eight and 12 guys for about two or three spots and maybe two spots, to be honest with you."
Tony Finau was among the many names to be linked with a move to LIV Golf, but he posted on social media that he would be playing on the PGA Tour in 2024.
There remains plenty of players said to be in the mix though, with developments sure to come in the near future.
