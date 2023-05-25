Huge Crowds Watch Harry Styles Play Golf At St Andrews

The former One Direction star played at The Old Course ahead of two shows at Murrayfield

Harry Styles takes a shot at The Old Course, St Andrews
Harry Styles attracted a big crowd during a round at The Old Course, St Andrews
(Image credit: Twitter @TheOpen)
Harry Styles is one of the world's most successful singer-songwriters, but away from music, the former One Direction star counts golf among his pastimes. 

Styles decided to indulge that hobby with a round at the Home of Golf – The Old Course at St Andrews. However, if the 29-year-old was hoping to temporarily leave his status as one of the world’s most recognisable people behind as he teed it up, fans had other ideas, with huge crowds turning out for a glimpse of the star.

St Andrews Links were clearly delighted to be visited by Styles, too, as it shared images from his round on social media with the message: "Great to welcome @harrystyles to the Home of Golf today!"

Onlookers strictly there for the golf would have been impressed by Styles’s game, too, as he demonstrated an impressively smooth swing, which drew plenty of applause and cheers.

Styles even got himself out of difficulty with a delicate shot onto the green from the path of the Road Hole on his way to completing his round before, predictably, receiving more adulation from the crowd.

Given Styles’ love for the game, it’s not surprising that he has chosen this week to play one of the world’s most iconic courses. That’s because he is due to perform at Scotland’s biggest stadium, Murrayfield in Edinburgh, on Friday and Saturday night, a little over an hour’s drive away. After that, he heads to France as his Love On Tour shows continue in support of his best-selling 2022 album, Harry’s House.

Styles isn’t the only golf fan from the music world making headlines in the game this week. It has also been revealed that singer Justin Bieber and music mogul DJ Khaled have invested in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TMRW Sports, along with rapper Macklemore, country star Jake Owen and former Hootie & the Blowfish frontman Darius Rucker.

