Huge Crowds Watch Harry Styles Play Golf At St Andrews
The former One Direction star played at The Old Course ahead of two shows at Murrayfield
Harry Styles is one of the world's most successful singer-songwriters, but away from music, the former One Direction star counts golf among his pastimes.
Styles decided to indulge that hobby with a round at the Home of Golf – The Old Course at St Andrews. However, if the 29-year-old was hoping to temporarily leave his status as one of the world’s most recognisable people behind as he teed it up, fans had other ideas, with huge crowds turning out for a glimpse of the star.
Harry Styles putts out on 18 with a crowd. St Andrews is the best. pic.twitter.com/L4uR6RooteMay 25, 2023
St Andrews Links were clearly delighted to be visited by Styles, too, as it shared images from his round on social media with the message: "Great to welcome @harrystyles to the Home of Golf today!"
A post shared by St Andrews Links (@thehomeofgolf)
A photo posted by on
Onlookers strictly there for the golf would have been impressed by Styles’s game, too, as he demonstrated an impressively smooth swing, which drew plenty of applause and cheers.
This shot is going in One Direction.@Harry_Styles at the Old Course! pic.twitter.com/idb0c4jHiLMay 25, 2023
Styles even got himself out of difficulty with a delicate shot onto the green from the path of the Road Hole on his way to completing his round before, predictably, receiving more adulation from the crowd.
Lui crede davvero di essere bravo a golf. Ne è convinto. Povero. Chi glielo dice che… #harrystyles pic.twitter.com/XGktSPawDIMay 25, 2023
Huge crowds in St Andrews.🎥 via @RandA pic.twitter.com/Ec0qHE7qupMay 25, 2023
Given Styles’ love for the game, it’s not surprising that he has chosen this week to play one of the world’s most iconic courses. That’s because he is due to perform at Scotland’s biggest stadium, Murrayfield in Edinburgh, on Friday and Saturday night, a little over an hour’s drive away. After that, he heads to France as his Love On Tour shows continue in support of his best-selling 2022 album, Harry’s House.
Styles isn’t the only golf fan from the music world making headlines in the game this week. It has also been revealed that singer Justin Bieber and music mogul DJ Khaled have invested in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TMRW Sports, along with rapper Macklemore, country star Jake Owen and former Hootie & the Blowfish frontman Darius Rucker.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
'I Was Telling Everyone That I Was Going To Get Tanks On The Driving Range' - The Story Of Boomers and Swingers
Meet Nick Solski, the Manchester based-entrepreneur who is shaking up the game
By Mark Townsend • Published
-
Annika Sorenstam's Historic Colonial Appearance - 20 Years On
20 years on from Annika Sorenstam's historic appearance at the 2003 Colonial, we look at how she helped shape the women's game
By Paul Higham • Published