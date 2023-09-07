How To Watch Horizon Irish Open Live Stream: Schedule And Tee Times

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

How To Watch Horizon Irish Open live stream 2023

Rory McIlroy is one of several big names playing this week at the K Club, and tickets for the final day of the tournament sold out well in advance.

To make sure you miss none of the action, below are all the streaming and broadcast details on how to watch an Irish Open live stream from wherever you are, as well as today's tee times.

Northern Irishman McIlroy has blown hot and cold towards the Irish Open. Some years he has skipped the event that he has claimed is his fifth Major. But he is playing this year and is joined in the field by fellow Major winners Shane Lowry, Pádraig Harrington, Adam Scott, who making his 250th European Tour appearance, and Danny Willett.

Europe’s Ryder Cup captain, Luke Donald, and three of his five vice captains, Edoardo Molinari, Thomas Bjørn and Nicolas Colsaerts are playing. But only three of the 12-man team are – McIlroy, Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton.

Defending Irish Open champion Adrian Meronk was unlucky not be selected for the Ryder Cup, as he has won twice this season, including at the course where the Ryder Cup will be held, and is third in the Race To Dubai. A win for Meronk this week would be awkward for Donald, who must be hoping that Shane Lowry rediscovers his form.

The Palmer Ryder Cup Course at the K Club used to be a regular European Tour venue, as the European Open was held here between 1995 and 2003, and again in 2005. The Tour’s most recent visit was in 2016 for the Irish Open, won by McIlroy. It is McIlroy's sole win in Ireland.

That week McIlroy ranked first for Greens in Regulation, as did the last two winners of the European Open at the K Club. This is an indication of what is needed to do well round this parkland layout with water in play on most of its holes.

If you're looking to watch an Irish Open live stream, the article below will tell you how to view the latest DP World tournament.

How To Watch 2023 Irish Open Live Stream From The US

All times ET

Thursday, September 7: 8am-3.30pm (Golf Channel)

Friday, September 8: 8am-1pm (Golf Channel)

Saturday, September 9: 7.30am-12.30pm (Golf Channel)

Sunday, September 10: 7.30pm-12.30pm (Golf Channel)

NBC's Golf Channel will televise the action from the Irish Open. If you already have the Golf Channel as part of your cable TV package, then you're all set.

No cable? No problem. Try a cord-cutting TV service such as fuboTV ($74.99), AT&T TV Now ($80/m) or Sling ($51/m) to watch the Golf Channel. There are no long contracts with these services. You can try them and cancel whenever you've had enough. FuboTV has a 7-day free trial.

For Sling you'll need the Sling Blue package plus the Sports Extra add-on which usually has a very reasonable introductory price for your first month. Again, just cancel when you're done.

How To Watch 2023 Irish Open Live Stream From Outside Your Country

There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2023 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else but geo-blocking means you won't be able to tune into your regular streaming service if you're away from home. Fortunately, VPNs allow you to tune in from abroad and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. It's easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to set up and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.

Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee. This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

Watch golf live anywhere in the world: ExpressVPN

Set your location and tune into your regular stream while you're abroad. It's the No.1 trusted VPN on the market. The yearly pass saves 49% and 3 months free – working out to just £5.35/$6.67 per month. Try out the 30 Day Risk-Free Money-Back Guarantee.

How To Watch 2023 Irish Open Live Stream From The UK

All times BST

Thursday, September 7: 1pm-6pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Friday, September 8: 1pm-6pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Saturday, September 9: 12.30pm-5.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Sunday, September 10: 12.30pm-5.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports Golf will televise action from the event. At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking sign up to Sky for the first time.

You can get all eight Sky Sports Channels in HD for just £22 a month which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other sporting events.

How to Watch 2023 Irish Open Live Stream From Australia

All times AEST

Thursday, September 7: 10pm-3am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Friday, September 8: 10pm-3am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Saturday, September 9: 11pm-2.30am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Sunday, September 10: 11pm-3am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Watching the Irish Open in Australia obviously means getting something great to watch late at night and early in the morning. As ever in Australia, the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports where you can watch Fox Sports. Not only can you watch the action from Ireland here, it has all the PGA Tour, DP World Tour events, LPGA and the Majors.

It also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.

It's also good value at either $25 for Kayo One, $30 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription. There's even a free 7-day trial.

As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favorite streaming service just like they would at home if they use a VPN to watch their live stream of choice.

2023 Horizon Irish Open tee times and groups: Round 1

Selected groups and tee times (PT/ET/BST/AEST):

11.50pm(Wed)/2.50am/7.50am/4.50pm Shane Lowry, Min Woo Lee, Ryan Fox

Shane Lowry, Min Woo Lee, Ryan Fox 12.00am/3.00am/8.00am/5.00pm Rory McIlroy, Adrian Meronk, Billy Horschel

Rory McIlroy, Adrian Meronk, Billy Horschel 4.40am/7.40am/12.40pm/9.40pm Danny Willett, Pablo Larrazábal, Yannik Paul

Danny Willett, Pablo Larrazábal, Yannik Paul 4.50am/7.50am/12.50pm/9.50pm Pádraig Harington, Tom McKibbin, Tom Hoge

Pádraig Harington, Tom McKibbin, Tom Hoge 5.00am/8.00am/1.00pm/10.00pm Tyrrell Hatton, Luke Donald, Adam Scott

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services.

Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.