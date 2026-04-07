How to Watch Golf on Sling
There's no need for an expensive cable package – Sling has (almost) every channel you need
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It can feel as if there are almost as many golf broadcasters as tournaments sometimes, especially if you don't fork out for a fully-loaded cable package.
Between 45 PGA Tour events, including the four Majors, 31 LPGA Tour events, 14 LIV Golf tournaments, 42 DP World Tour contests and up to 20 TGL meets, you need at least 12 different premium TV channels to tune in live.
However, like your favorite utility club, a single, reasonably-priced subscription can unlock streaming access to almost every event.
In this guide, Golf Monthly brings you all the information you need to watch golf on Sling throughout 2026.
How to watch golf on Sling
TV coverage of the PGA Tour and Majors is split between the Golf Channel, ESPN, USA Network, NBC and CBS, the LPGA Tour and DP World Tour are exclusive to the Golf Channel, LIV Golf events are televised on Fox, Fox Sports 1 (FS1) and Fox Sports 2 (FS2), and TGL is on EPSN and ESPN2.
All but one of those channels are available through Sling, one of the best-value cord-cutting services money can buy.
Sling TV is a great way to watch golf in 2026.
The Blue plan carries USA Network, Fox, FS1 and NBC in select markets, and starts at $45.99/month – but you'll get your first month half-price. The Sports Extra add-on brings Golf Channel and FS2 to the table for an additional $11/month.
The Orange plan includes ESPN, and costs $4.99/day, $9.99 for three days, $14.99/week, $45.99/month or $115/quarter.
The Orange & Blue combo package carries all of the channels above and costs $60.99/month, with 50% off your first month. Again, you'll need to add the $11/month Sports Extra add-on to get Golf Channel and FS2 on top.
Watch golf on Sling from anywhere
If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.
Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.
🥇 World's best VPN service
✅ Fast, secure, huge location list
➕ 30-day money-back guarantee
🔓 Unlocks Sling
What golf isn't on Sling?
The decisive rounds of the Masters and the PGA Championship are exclusive to CBS, which isn't carried by Sling.
However, CBS' golf coverage is available to live stream on Paramount Plus, which costs $8.99/month.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Jacob manages how to watch content across Golf Monthly and the other sports publications at Future. He is a First Class Sports Journalism graduate and spends many summer evenings playing golf at his local club.
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