How To Watch Fortinet Championship Live Stream: Schedule & Tee Times

How To Watch a Fortinet Championship Live Stream 2023

The Fortinet Championship starts the seven-tournament FedEx Fall Series which will complete this season’s qualification as to who plays where and in what next season.

To ensure you miss none of the action, below are all the streaming and broadcast details on how to watch a Fortinet Championship live stream from wherever you are, as well as today's tee time information.

The 70 players who qualified for the FedEx Playoffs have retained their Tour card for next season. However, for the rest of the Tour players the Fall Series determines who gets the remaining 55 Tour cards awarded through the FedEx standings. Those who were not in the FedEx Playoffs will be adding FedEx points earned in the Fall to their Regular Season FedEx tally and the resultant aggregate will determine whether they lie within the all-important top 125 in the standings.

Those who finished 50th to 70th in the FedExCup already have their Tour card for next year, but they are now competing for entry in the first two Signature Events after the Sentry Tournament of Champions, as 51st to 60th in the FedExCup standings after the Fall Series gain qualification for these two tournaments.

Winners of the Fall tournaments get the same rewards as Regular Season winners. So, for example, the Fortinet champion will get an automatic invitation to the three US-based Majors as well as The Players Championship – on top of winning $1.512 million of the $8.4 million purse.

For this reason, Fall Series events also entice some players from the top 50 of FedExCup. Six such players are teeing it up this week, including Max Homa who is aiming to become the first player since Steve Stricker, in 2011 at the John Deere Classic, to win the same event three years in a row.

This is the last PGA Tour event before the Ryder Cup, and Homa is one of two Ryder Cup players in the field. The other is Justin Thomas, who finished 71st in the Regular Season.

If you're looking to watch a Fortinet Championship live stream, the article below will tell you how to view the latest PGA Tour tournament.

How To Watch Fortinet Championship: Live Stream From The US

All times ET

Thursday, September 14: 6pm-9pm (Golf Channel)

Friday, September15: 6pm-9pm (Golf Channel)

Saturday, September 16: 6pm-9pm (Golf Channel)

Sunday, September 17: 6pm-9pm (Golf Channel)

NBC's Golf Channel will televise the action from the Fortinet Championship. If you already have the Golf Channel as part of your cable TV package, then you're all set.

No cable? No problem. Try a cord-cutting TV service such as fuboTV ($74.99), AT&T TV Now ($80/m) or Sling ($51/m) to watch the Golf Channel. There are no long contracts with these services. You can try them and cancel whenever you've had enough. FuboTV has a 7-day free trial.

For Sling you'll need the Sling Blue package plus the Sports Extra add-on which usually has a very reasonable introductory price for your first month. Again, just cancel when you're done.

The most complete and the cheapest streamed choice, though, has got to be ESPN+. It's $9.99 per month (again, no contract) and has full coverage of every PGA Tour session. You can watch the main feed or stay with individual holes and marquee groups instead.

Watch every session on ESPN Plus

Watch Fortinet Championship live stream on ESPN Plus ($9.99/m)

Less than $10 per month buys you every single minute of PGA Tour golf this season. Watch the main tournament feed or stay locked on featured course holes or high profile groups. The decision is yours. ESPN Plus also includes action from MLB, NFL, UFC and soccer from all over the world too.

How To Watch A Fortinet Championship Live Stream From Outside Your Country

There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2023 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else but geo-blocking means you won't be able to tune into your regular streaming service if you're away from home. Fortunately, VPNs allow you to tune in from abroad and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. It's easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to setup and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.

Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee. This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months absolutely free.

Watch golf live anywhere in the world: ExpressVPN

Set your location and tune into your regular stream while you're abroad. It's the No.1 trusted VPN on the market. The yearly pass saves 49% and 3 months free – working out at just £5.35/$6.67 per month. Try out the 30 Day Risk-Free Money-Back Guarantee.

How To Watch Fortinet Championship: Live Stream From The UK

All times BST

Thursday, September 14: 6pm-2am (Sky Sports Golf)

Friday, September 15: 6pm-2am (Sky Sports Golf)

Saturday, September 16: 11pm-2am (Sky Sports Golf)

Sunday, September 17: 11pm-2am (Sky Sports Golf)

In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports Golf will televise action from the event. At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking sign up to Sky for the first time.

You can get all eight Sky SportsChannels in HD for just £22 a month which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other sporting events.

How to Watch Fortinet Championship: Live Stream From Australia

All times AEST

Friday, September 25 (Round 1): 12am-8am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Saturday, August 26 (Round 2): 1.15am-8am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Sunday, August 27 (Round 3): 8am-11am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Monday, August 28 (Round 4): 8am-11am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

The PGA Tour coverage in Australia obviously means getting something great to watch late at night and early in the morning. As ever in Australia, the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports where you can check out Fox Sports, which broadcasts the PGA Tour coverage. Not only can you watch the action from California here, it has all the PGA Tour, DP World Tour events and the Majors. It also has events on the LPGA as well.

It also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.

It's also good value at either $25 for Kayo One, $30 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription. There's even a free 7-day trial.

As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favorite streaming service, just as they would at home, if they use a VPN to watch their PGA Tour live stream of choice.

Fortinet Championship tee times and groups: Round 1 (Thursday)

Selected grouops and tee times (PDT/EDT/BST/AEST):

7.28am/10.28am/3.28pm/12.28am(Fri) Max Homa, Cameron Champ, Joel Dahmen

Max Homa, Cameron Champ, Joel Dahmen 7.39am/10.39am/3.39pm/12.39am(Fri) Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar

Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar 7.50am/10.50am/3.50pm/12.50am(Fri) K.H. Lee, Andrew Putnam, Zach Johnson

K.H. Lee, Andrew Putnam, Zach Johnson 12.38pm/3.38pm/8.38pm/5.38am(Fri) Akshay Bhatia, Justin Thomas, Sahith Theegala

Akshay Bhatia, Justin Thomas, Sahith Theegala 12.49pm/3.49pm/8.49pm/5.49am(Fri) Nick Hardy, Mackenzie Hughes, Cam Davis

Nick Hardy, Mackenzie Hughes, Cam Davis 1pm/4pm/9pm/6am(Fri) Stewart Cink, Brendon Todd, Lanto Griffin

Stewart Cink, Brendon Todd, Lanto Griffin 1.22pm/4.22pm/9.22pm/6.22am(Fri) Eric Cole, Taylor Montgomery, Davis Thompson

