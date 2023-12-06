How Social Media Reacted To Victor Dubuisson's Surprise Retirement

A wide range of professional golfers and other notable names within the sport have passed on their best wishes to Victor Dubuisson after the Frenchman surprisingly announced he was retiring with immediate effect on Tuesday.

In an interview with French sporting title L'Equipe - Dubuisson revealed he would be brining 13 years on the European Tour (now DP World Tour) to an end and moving on to the next chapter in his life.

He said: "It's life, for me it's not an end. I started from nothing, so I'm extremely satisfied with what I've done. I still see myself as a little kid with my little bag and my Decathlon clubs. I was not predestined to have this career at all."

After falling outside the world's top 1,000, it appeared as though Dubuisson was set for a crack at the LIV Golf League after initially being named in the LIV Golf Promotions event this week.

But - along with Chase Koepka - he pulled out before promptly announcing his retirement plans.

Among the many well-wishers on social media was DP World Tour Pablo Larrazabal, who called Dubuisson "a true talent."

Larrazabal said: "I heard that Victor Dubuisson is retiring from professional golf. He is just 33 and with a lot of talent but life is more than golf, and if you want to be a professional golfer first of all you have to love it. I wish him all the best. True talent."

Meanwhile, fellow French talent Matthieu Pavon shared his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), saying: "Thank you for making us dream so much. So many wonderful shots played I wish you the best for the future my friend."

Below are some of the best and entertaining reactions from across social media as people reacted to Dubuisson's shock decision.

Merci @Vdubush de nous avoir fait autant rêver. Tellement de merveilleux coups joués 🔥Je te souhaite le meilleur de pour la suite mon pote 😘December 5, 2023 See more

Have just heard the sad news that Victor Dubuisson has announced his retirement from golf. There were signs it might be coming, but it’s still jarring that such a naturally gifted player is hanging up his clubs at just 33. My favourite highlight… pic.twitter.com/8GepqzsDEVDecember 5, 2023 See more

Please @louistheroux seek out former Ryder Cup winner Victor Dubuisson. It'd be box office stuffDecember 5, 2023 See more

On a serious note Victor Dubuisson was a seriously talented player. A true maverick which sport should always have room for. Don’t worry about him though, he will be just fine.December 5, 2023 See more

Very sad to lose Victor. All around good guy but seriously talented golfer. Had the pleasure of being paired with him on numerous occasions and was always bemused by how ridiculously easy he made golf look at times. @Vdubush Wish you all the best buddy 👍🏻December 6, 2023 See more

Best of luck for what comes next @Vdubush , you have inspired many of us throughout an amazing career 🇫🇷. #golf #respect #legend #thankyouDecember 5, 2023 See more

Quel dommage de voir un joueur avec autant de talent dire au revoir au golf à 33ans. Merci beaucoup @Vdubush pour ta carrière et bonne chance pour la suite! 🙂December 5, 2023 See more

This is the ultimate Dubuisson move: enter LIV Promotions, then withdraw from the entire sport. No notes. https://t.co/NmKfClEnrpDecember 5, 2023 See more

Dubuisson hanging up his Classics. A couple years there where, my word, he was great to watch. pic.twitter.com/4yayrEIvUqDecember 5, 2023 See more