How Social Media Reacted To Victor Dubuisson's Surprise Retirement

A wide range of professional golfers and other notable names within the sport have passed on their best wishes to Victor Dubuisson after the Frenchman surprisingly announced he was retiring with immediate effect on Tuesday.

In an interview with French sporting title L'Equipe - Dubuisson revealed he would be brining 13 years on the European Tour (now DP World Tour) to an end and moving on to the next chapter in his life.

He said: "It's life, for me it's not an end. I started from nothing, so I'm extremely satisfied with what I've done. I still see myself as a little kid with my little bag and my Decathlon clubs. I was not predestined to have this career at all."

After falling outside the world's top 1,000, it appeared as though Dubuisson was set for a crack at the LIV Golf League after initially being named in the LIV Golf Promotions event this week.

But - along with Chase Koepka - he pulled out before promptly announcing his retirement plans.

Among the many well-wishers on social media was DP World Tour Pablo Larrazabal, who called Dubuisson "a true talent."

Larrazabal said: "I heard that Victor Dubuisson is retiring from professional golf. He is just 33 and with a lot of talent but life is more than golf, and if you want to be a professional golfer first of all you have to love it. I wish him all the best. True talent."

Meanwhile, fellow French talent Matthieu Pavon shared his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), saying: "Thank you for making us dream so much. So many wonderful shots played I wish you the best for the future my friend."

Below are some of the best and entertaining reactions from across social media as people reacted to Dubuisson's shock decision.

