How Social Media Reacted To Brooks Koepka's Fifth Major Win

The LIV Golfer won his third PGA Championship and fifth Major title at Oak Hill. Here's how social media reacted...

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman and fellow players including Phil Mickelson, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Kevin Na were quick to congratulate the 2023 PGA Champion Brooks Koepka following his victory at Oak Hill.

The 33-year-old captured his third Wanamaker Trophy and fifth Major title in Rochester, New York, where he defeated new World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland by two strokes.

Koepka was congratulated across social media by various key figures and big names in the game, and the PGA Tour even awkwardly were forced to post about the player who they suspended after he joined rival LIV Golf last year.

Take a look at how social media reacted to Brooks Koepka's PGA Championship victory...

Screenshot of Phil Mickelson tweet

Koepka posted a final round of 67 (-3) to reach nine-under-par, beating World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and playing partner Viktor Hovland by two strokes.

It's his first Major title in four years and comes after he has been plagued by injuries. He described this one as the "sweetest".

"This is probably the sweetest one of them all because all the hard work that went into this one, this one is definitely special. This one is probably it for me," he said.

He moves up to 13th in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Senior Staff Writer

Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!


Elliott is currently playing:


Driver: Titleist TSR4

3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max

Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max

Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW

Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58

Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

