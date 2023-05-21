How Social Media Reacted To Brooks Koepka's Fifth Major Win
The LIV Golfer won his third PGA Championship and fifth Major title at Oak Hill. Here's how social media reacted...
LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman and fellow players including Phil Mickelson, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Kevin Na were quick to congratulate the 2023 PGA Champion Brooks Koepka following his victory at Oak Hill.
The 33-year-old captured his third Wanamaker Trophy and fifth Major title in Rochester, New York, where he defeated new World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland by two strokes.
Koepka was congratulated across social media by various key figures and big names in the game, and the PGA Tour even awkwardly were forced to post about the player who they suspended after he joined rival LIV Golf last year.
Take a look at how social media reacted to Brooks Koepka's PGA Championship victory...
Major number five 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/eApo9vuGxGMay 21, 2023
Brooks Koepka has won his third PGA Championship. pic.twitter.com/epqcxynoatMay 21, 2023
Brooks Koepka wins the PGA Championship 🏆It’s his 3rd PGA Championship win and 5th Major victory#LIVGolf pic.twitter.com/onSaDdzVB2May 21, 2023
Congrats @BKoepka your comeback has been impressive. I am so proud of you. As for the @livgolf_league players they belong and the Majors and golf knows. 3 LIV Golfers in the top 10, 5 in the top 20, 11 made the cut.May 21, 2023
.@BKoepka take a bow my friend. Respect and huge congratulations. 👍🏼🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆May 21, 2023
Congratulations @BKoepka 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻May 21, 2023
Any good ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????May 21, 2023
Congrats to Brooks for coming back from the despair and angst of possible career ending injury. Hopefully the animosity and anger that exists in golf can somehow be tempered moving forward.May 21, 2023
Brooks!!!May 21, 2023
Brooks Keopka joins Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus & Walter Hagen, Gene Sarazen & Sam Sneed to have won at least 3x PGAs. He also matches James Braid, JH Taylor, Byron Nelson, Peter Thomson & Seve Ballesteros. He’s greatness. A special kind of talent. #BrooksKoepkaMay 21, 2023
Greatest player in Majors in the last 15 years! Congrats to @BKoepka on his 5th Major! Awesome job buddy! 👊👊May 21, 2023
Brooks Koepka is an all-time great. What a unique career. Wasn't good enough to go to Florida. Cut his teeth on the Challenge Tour. Broke through late. Wins 4 majors in 3 years. Loses game, confidence. Injuries. Beefs. LIV. Blows the Masters. Now, BACK. As many majors as Seve.May 21, 2023
With 5 major wins, Koepka can walk into the Golf Hall of Fame.May 21, 2023
Brooks before the week about the Ryder Cup and majors "If you to second, first, first, first, it would be kinda tough not to pick, right?"Backs it up with a win...built different.May 21, 2023
Oĥhhhhhhh Brooksie Boy..... Some Player..... Some Player 👍👌👊💪 #JistSayn #GolfLifeMay 21, 2023
Koepka posted a final round of 67 (-3) to reach nine-under-par, beating World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and playing partner Viktor Hovland by two strokes.
It's his first Major title in four years and comes after he has been plagued by injuries. He described this one as the "sweetest".
"This is probably the sweetest one of them all because all the hard work that went into this one, this one is definitely special. This one is probably it for me," he said.
He moves up to 13th in the Official World Golf Ranking.
