How Much Money Bryson DeChambeau Has Won In 2024
The LIV Golf star claimed $4.3m for his US Open win, but how much has he won in 2024 so far?
Bryson DeChambeau is the talk of the men’s game after some hugely entertaining performances in Majors and classy interactions with fans were capped by his second US Open title at Pinehurst No.2.
While the American is currently riding a wave of popularity and enjoying arguably his highest-ever profile, his bank balance has also benefited considerably from his performances in 2024.
Given DeChambeau is with the most lucrative circuit in the game, LIV Golf, he was always likely to have a highly profitable year, but that has been topped up considerably by his fabulous performances at The Masters, PGA Championship and US Open.
The 30-year-old has made 11 starts this year, and he’s averaging almost $1m a tournament, with current earnings of $10,369,667. That’s despite him having a somewhat underwhelming season with LIV Golf, with just three top-10 finishes from his eight appearances.
DeChambeu’s best finish so far came with fourth at LIV Golf Jeddah, which earned him $1m, while he took $650,000 for his T6 at LIV Golf Hong Kong and $562,500 for his T7 in Miami. Overall, his earnings on the circuit stand at $3,401,667 in 2024, but it’s in the Majors where DeChambeau has really cashed in.
After being among the contenders to win The Masters heading into the final round, DeChambeau eventually had to settle for T6, but that still boosted the coffers by $670,000, while it got even better for him at the PGA Championship, where his disappointment of finishing runner-up to Xander Shauffele at Valhalla was tempered by additional prize money of $1.998m.
DeChambeau was just getting started, though, and he came close to doubling his earnings in one go after he beat Rory McIlroy in dramatic fashion at the US Open, which offered a record purse for a Major of $21.5m.
The $4.3m DeChambeau won even surpassed the first prize of the regular LIV Golf events, making it the biggest payday of his career and pushing his earnings for the year beyond $10m.
That is certain to swell even further by Sunday evening as the ninth LIV Golf event of the season takes place in Nashville. Even finishing bottom of the leaderboard will bank him another $50,000, but with the way he’s been playing lately, he’ll be expected to finish far higher than that.
With several more LIV Golf events to come, and next month’s final Major of the year, The Open at Royal Troon, the sky appears to be the limit for DeChambeau, for both his soaring popularity and his bank balance.
Bryson DeChambeau 2024 Prize Money
|Tournament
|Prize Money
|LIV Golf Mayakoba
|$185,000
|LIV Golf Las Vegas
|$409,167
|LIV Golf Jeddah
|$1,000,000
|LIV Golf Hong Kong
|$650,000
|LIV Golf Miami
|$562,500
|The Masters
|$670,000
|LIV Golf Adelaide
|$180,000
|LIV Golf Singapore
|$180,000
|PGA Championship
|$1,998,000
|LIV Golf Houston
|$235,000
|US Open
|$4,300,000
|TOTAL
|$10,269,667
