Report: End Of The Line For LIV Golf After Investment Deal Falls Through

It looks like the end of the line for LIV Golf with multiple reports of it's $300m investment deal with BC Partners falling through.

As first reported in the Financial Times and later by the BBC, investors BC Partners withdrew its support due to the lack players signing up for the proposed 2.0 version of the team tour.

After filing for bankruptcy a deal with BC Partners worth $300m was agreed in principle to back LIV Golf following the withdrawal of the Saudi PIF back in April - but with the caveat that enough good players had to sign up.

An official announcement is expected on Thursday when the PIF, which funded the restructuring process, will tell a court hearing that LIV 2.0 is a none-starter - with the league set to be wound down and remaining assets liquidated.

CEO Scott O'Neil had been trying to convince enough star players to sign up before multiple deadlines passed but the vast majority ruled out that option.

The likes of Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter all decided to turn down LIV 2.0, but there was said to be around 30 players signed up to continue with the project.

According to the FT another 10 top golfers were in talks but "negotiations with player representatives became complicated by various finanacial demands that could not be immediately met."

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So BC Partners then decided that not enough pieces were in place to satisfy its criteria for being a viable option to back LIV 2.0 to the tune of $300m.

LIV Golf has been contacted for comment.

LIV Golf - the end of the great golf disruptor?

(Image credit: LIV Golf)

If confirmed it will bring an end to the most tumultious period in the sport's history, with Greg Norman first leading LIV Golf into battle as a great disruptor to the men's pro game.

Huge contracts were handed out to huge PGA Tour names such as Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm.

DeChambeau has become the poster boy for LIV Golf and the league's biggest and most marketable asset - and his most recent comments suggested he was fully committed to 2.0.

Intense legal battles followed before a shock handshake deal with the PGA Tour that never grew into anything more. Norman left to be replaced by a less combative figurehead in O'Neil, who wanted to work with the two main tours rather than against them.

Then the big bombshell of the Saudi PIF withdrawing funding - and withdrawing any kind of leverage LIV had in trying to strike a deal with either tour.

Bankruptcy followed but confidence remained high that 2.0 would be run more like a business and become profit making - but it all rested on that $300m investment deal, which has now disappeared.

And with it seemingly the hopes of LIV Golf surviving into 2027 and beyond.

What are your thoughts? Is this the end for LIV Golf? If it is what will be the big legacy it leaves behind? Send us your thoughts and comments by joining the conversation below...