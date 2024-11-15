World No.1 Disabled Golfer Set To Make Historic Asian Tour Start
The world's top disabled golfer Kipp Popert has been given an exemption to play in the Hong Kong Open on the Asian Tour
The World No.1 disabled golfer Kipp Popert has been given an exemption to play in the Hong Kong Open on the Asian Tour.
The eighth of the 10 International Series events on the Asian Tour, it's a big tournament being held at Fanling and a big stage for Popert to perform on.
Popert is top of the tree in disabled golf and recently claimed the G4D Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai after a dominating season.
The 25-year-old Englishman won five of the 10 events on the DP World Tour G4D Tour season, including the G4D Open in May, the inaugural G4D Tour Nations Cup at the Belfry and G4D event at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.
Popert will now be able to showcase his golfing skills with the rest of a top field at the International Series event in Hong Kong.
“I am very excited to be playing the LINK Hong Kong Open in 2024," said Popert. I relish the opportunity to continue to prove to myself and others that golfers with disability have the skills and talent to compete professionally.
"I look forward to visiting Hong Kong and engaging with the fans next week.”
Popert is also looking to publicise just how much golf has helped in dealing with all the struggles he has had to overcome dealing with cerebral palsy.
“It is a powerful force, being at a disadvantage at the start, because you learn that you have to work hard to achieve what you want," said Popert. "I think it gives you that drive and that work ethic that you can become whatever you want to be in life.
"Just because you have cerebral palsy does not mean you cannot achieve anything you want to, it just means you have got to find your way of doing it, and when you do find a way, and when you come through the setback, you’re going to be a more dominant force, including mentally.”
The tournament takes place at Hong Kong Golf Club from 21-14 November.
