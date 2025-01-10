Hideki Matsuyama Accidentally Throws Club Into The Crowd Before Miracle Escape
Hideki Matsuyama threw his driver into the crowd and had a miraculous escape from the trees to card the most memorable birdie of the year so far in Hawaii
After a record score in winning last week, Hideki Matsuyama had one of the most memorable holes ever at the Sony Open but perhaps not for the right reasons.
The Japanese star shot a PGA Tour record 35 under to win The Sentry last week, but he hit the headlines at the Sony Open for different reasons in the second consecutive event in Hawaii.
Matsuyama carded a first-round 67 to sit on three under, just three shots off the first round lead at Waialae Country Club - but that only begins to tell the story of his eye-catching ninth hole.
It started with the former Masters champion loading up to hammer a drive on the scoreable par-5, although to give it too much effort as his driver came out of his hands and cartwheeled into the crowd.
The 32-year-old raced over to the fans to apologise and check everyone was alright, but there was still more to come.
Facing a tricky second shot of around 180 yards, Matsuyama had some classic Hawaian palm tress in his path so had to take evasive action.
However, he didn't catch his shot properly and his ball headed right at the trees, but managed to find the smallest of gaps to fit through and fly off towards the green.
A memorable ninth hole for Hideki Matsuyama at the Sony Open 🫣😅 pic.twitter.com/Rd1c6hIQZCJanuary 10, 2025
Matsuyama shocked himself with that one and looked more than a touch embarrassed with what was a bit of a fluke shot.
And just as golf is, Matsuyama then chipped up from 30 yards short of the green and casually knocked in a seven footer for birdie.
It all added up to the most unlikely but most watchable birdie of the season so far and one that makes for great viewing even if not packed with the usual quality you'd expect from Matsuyama.
Hideki was shook 😳 pic.twitter.com/nnJgCu9Zn4January 10, 2025
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
