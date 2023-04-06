'He's Pretty Banged Up' - Joe LaCava Casts Doubt On Tiger's Masters Chances

Joe LaCava says if Tiger Woods could take a cart round Augusta National he "could contend tomorrow" at The Masters. But he can't.

No, should the 15-time Major champion want to compete for a sixth Green Jacket, he'll have to do it on his own steam, something his veteran caddie appeared to cast doubt on when speaking to the Washington Post (opens in new tab).

"He’s pretty banged up," LaCava said. "If it wasn’t Augusta he probably wouldn’t be playing. He still has the power, the swing speed, the shots and the length to contend. The injury is devastating, but if he could take a cart he could contend tomorrow."

That sentiment was echoed by Rory McIlroy, who played a practice round with Woods on Monday, and even went as far as saying "he'd be one of the favourites" were it not for the 7,500-yard walk up and down those famous hills.

"He's got all of the shots," the Northern Irishman said. "It's just that physical limitation of walking 72 holes, especially on a golf course as hilly as this. We never count Tiger out, and he can do incredible things."

Woods last appeared at February's Genesis Invitational, showing glimpses of his former self en route to an encouraging T45 finish. But behind the scenes, the effort required was beginning to test a typically bulletproof resolve.

"Obviously it affected him physically, but I think it got to him mentally because he’s grinding to block out the pain," LaCava added. "I think that messes with you a little bit upstairs, and that’s the first time I saw him trying so hard to block it out mentally."

The man himself admitted his mobility isn't "where he would like it" to be ahead of his latest Masters assault. He also expressed gratitude that he still has the right leg he was born with and refused to write-off his chances. He was, however, less assured than normal when pressed on whether he felt he could win.

"Whether I am a threat or not who knows," Woods said. "People probably didn't think I was a threat in 2019 either but that turned out OK. Prior to my back fusion I didn't know if I was ever going to play the game at any kind of level.

"I don't know how many more I have in me so I just have to be able to appreciate the time I have here and cherish the memories."