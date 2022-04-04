'He's Gone Dark' - Bryson DeChambeau Reveals Phil Mickelson Silence
The Golfing Scientist said he has reached out to Mickelson but has had no response
Bryson DeChambeau says he has tried to reach out to Phil Mickelson but "he's gone dark" and there's been "no contact."
Mickelson is one of the big names missing The Masters this week after it was confirmed he would miss the annual Augusta National showpiece for the first time since 1994.
Lefty is currently taking time away from the game following his high profile controversy surrounding comments on the PGA Tour and new Saudi-backed Super League. His last appearance came at the Saudi International in February and it is unknown when the reigning PGA Champion will return to the world of competitive golf.
"I've tried to reach out, but he's gone dark. There's no contact," DeChambeau said about any discussions with his friend Mickelson in his pre-Masters press conference.
Mickelson is a three-time Masters champion having won Green Jackets in 2004, 2006 and 2010. He has won six Majors in total with his 2013 Open Championship and PGA Championships in 2005 and 2021.
Another of DeChambeau's legendary golfing friends is Tiger Woods, who looks set to make a remarkable comeback to competitive golf this week following his car crash in LA last February. DeChambeau said he "couldn't be more happy" to see where Woods is now just 14 months after the accident.
"I haven't spoken to him much, but I have seen him, and we've said "hi" a little bit. And it seems likes he's in a really great frame of mind and he wants to win," the 2020 US Open champion said.
"Obviously, he's determined to win. He wants to come back here and win. And he's got a lot of players that have had a lot of time to kind of catch up, albeit Tiger is Tiger, and you can never count him out.
"He is one that may shock a lot of people if he does tee it up this week. Very, very excited to have him back. Creates a lot of hype and whatnot. And, shoot, from the driving range, we could hear the loud roar when he came out of the clubhouse up to that first tee, and that was pretty special to see or hear at least.
"Couldn't be more happy for him in the place he's at right now, coming back, and proud of him, too. Shoot, coming back off that injury, we've had some conversations, and man, I don't know how he's done it. It's very impressive."
