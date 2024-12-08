Hero World Challenge Final Round Tee Times
Scottie Scheffler and Justin Thomas will go out together in round four of the Hero World Challenge, with the latter holding a one-stroke lead...
Justin Thomas will take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the 2024 Hero World Challenge as he looks to claim a first victory since the 2022 PGA Championship.
Thomas will begin Sunday with a slender advantage over round-four playing partner, Scottie Scheffler - who has triumphed eight times in total this calendar year.
The Louisiana-born player has recorded a plethora of strong finishes since the back end of 2023, which he capped off with a third at Albany Golf Club. Looking ahead, Thomas is hopeful he can finally get one over the line.
He said: "Yeah, it would be great. I've been progressing nicely, been working on all the right things. Feel like I've been seeing signs of improvement, which is what you want and that's all I can do.
"I can't control everybody else or what's going on, I've just got to keep playing as good as I possibly can and hope that it's enough come Sunday."
The leading American pair go off at 12:24pm ET (5:24pm GMT) ahead of surprise duo, Tom Kim and Keegan Bradley at 12:13pm ET (5:13pm GMT).
Before a ball was struck at the exclusive Tiger Woods-hosted event in The Bahamas, neither were fancied to take home the title, but they have upset the odds to sit four and two shots off Thomas, respectively.
On Saturday, Kim almost put a sub-60 on the board before happily making do with a third-round 62. But, the Korean - who has not enjoyed the best year - insists he will not go out chasing as he hunts a first victory of 2024.
Kim said: "I don't really think of it as a final day trying to win. Just go out there and you try to put the best score you can, whether it's a two-under-par or a nine-under-par.
"You just go out there and play and winning just happens, you can't force anything. You've just got to play your own game, things got to go your way. These guys, they're the best in the world so you have to play good. I know a good solid round of golf is going to reward me."
In a tie for fifth on -12, Sahith Theegala and Akshay Bhatia are likely the final duo who can realistically challenge for the win, and they begin round four at 12:02pm ET (5:02pm GMT).
Below are all of the round-four tee times at the 2024 Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Club, The Bahamas.
HERO WORLD CHALLENGE FINAL ROUND TEE TIMES
ET (GMT)
- 10:45am (3:45pm) Russell Henley, Jason Day
- 10:56am (3:56pm) Matthieu Pavon, Sam Burns
- 11:07am (4:07pm) Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman
- 11:18am (4:18pm) Cameron Young, Aaron Rai
- 11:29am (4:29pm) Sungjae Im, Nick Dunlap
- 11:40am (4:40pm) Ludvig Aberg, Sepp Straka
- 11:51am (4:51pm) Robert MacIntyre, Patrick Cantlay
- 12:02pm (5:02pm) Sahith Theegala, Akshay Bhatia
- 12:13pm (5:13pm) Tom Kim, Keegan Bradley
- 12:24pm (5:24pm) Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
