Here's How You Can Play In The 150th Open At St Andrews This Summer

The R&A has begun accepting entries for regional and final qualifying events for The Open at St Andrews in July. Regional qualifying will take place across 13 venues throughout Great Britain and Ireland on Monday 20 June, with around 1,350 golfers expected to compete. That number will then be whittled down to 288 players for final qualifying the following week, on Tuesday 28 June.

Regional and final qualifying offers amateur and professional golfers a unique opportunity to compete for a place at this year’s third Major, with the battle for the Claret Jug promising to be even more special than usual this year, as the tournament is celebrating its 150th anniversary. There are a minimum of 12 places up for grabs via the regional and final qualifying route. Any player with a handicap of scratch or better can apply to take part by filling in an entry form on The Open’s official website and paying a fee of £150.

Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, Executive Director – Championships at The R&A, said: “The drama and excitement of our qualifying events is always very special and this year will be no different with places in The 150th Open being the reward for the leading golfers. We look forward to seeing who emerges among the tour players, club professionals and leading amateurs to book their place in this historic playing of the Championship at St Andrews.”

Last year, Sam Bairstow was the only amateur to make it through regional and final qualifying. However, his bid to claim the Silver Medal, which is awarded to the amateur with the lowest score who makes the cut, fell short. Bairstow missed out on the final two rounds, finishing on the Friday on seven-over.

The 150th Open will be played at St Andrews from 10 to 17 July.

How Good Do You Need To Be To Qualify For The Open? The regional and final qualifying events allow golfers who've never played a professional event before the opportunity to compete against the world's best. However, if you're an amateur, to get that far, you need either be a scratch golfer or better.