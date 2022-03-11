Has Your Club's Greenkeeper Been Chosen To Work At St Andrews During The 150th Open?
A team of almost 50 greenkeepers from golf clubs all over the UK and further afield will be supporting the home greenkeeping team as they prepare the Old Course’s famous fairways ahead of the historic 150th Open Championship.
Each year The R&A requests the assistance of British and International Golf Greenkeepers Association (BIGGA) members in the staging of the event. Every full BIGGA member who has been with the association for at least two years is eligible to apply for a place on the Volunteer Open Support Team and those who are selected are given incredible access to golf’s greatest championship, supporting every match with bunker raking duties.
The history of the Volunteer Open Support Team began at St Andrews in 1984 following years of complaints from golfers and the governing body that bunker raking at The Open was inconsistent. Walter Woods BEM, links superintendent at St Andrews at the time, proposed that members of the Scottish & International Golf Greenkeepers Association (SIGGA), which existed prior to the formation of BIGGA in 1987, could be enlisted on a volunteer basis.
Having a deputised band of trained greenkeepers on site would also provide the home greenkeeping team with additional support, should the need arise. The Volunteer Open Support Team was formed and has attended every Open since, providing hundreds of BIGGA members with incredible memories and inspiring them to achieve greater things both in their careers and at their home facilities.
Joining the BIGGA volunteers will be Gordon Moir, BIGGA President 2022, himself a former links superintendent at St Andrews and an industry veteran who supervised the hosting of five Opens. Gordon will begin his presidency at the BIGGA Turf Management Exhibition (BTME) 2022, taking place from 22 to 24 March at the Harrogate Convention Centre.
BIGGA CEO Jim Croxton said: “The 150th Open will be a spectacular celebration of the sport of golf and in some ways the Volunteer Open Support Team recognises the vital role greenkeepers have played over the centuries in the development and prospering of this wonderful game, so we are thankful to The R&A for providing this opportunity for BIGGA members each year. The Open is the world’s greatest golf tournament and this is set to be the biggest and best instalment ever, so everyone at BIGGA – including those members who form the home St Andrews greenkeeping team – is looking forward to playing our part in the hosting of the championship.”
This year’s BIGGA Volunteer Open Support Team features a record number of first-time team members and each year is provided with accommodation, subsistence and uniform for the event. Restrictions may be in place as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and any necessary adjustments to working practices will be made clear to BIGGA members ahead of the championship.
The 150th Open takes place from 10 to 17 July 2022. Applications for the BIGGA Volunteer Open Support Team for The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool will open later this year.
Here are the BIGGA members who will be assisting the home greenkeepers for the duration of The 150th Open:
- Robert Acheson, Thonock Park
- Daniel Ashelby, Reddish Vale
- George Barr, Worthing
- Robert Bemment, Elsham
- Simon Bone, Royal Wimbledon
- James Bonfield, The Hertfordshire
- Adam Brackley, Heworth
- Tim Brown, Hockley
- Michael Budd, Richmond Park
- Steven Carmichael, Dumfries & Galloway
- Stuart Christon, Middlesbrough (Brass Castle)
- Paul Clarkson, Sherborne
- Mark Cleverley, Ludlow
- David Davies, St Annes Old Links
- Jack Fairbairn, Shipton
- David Forbes, Faughan Valley
- Dean Franks, West Sussex
- Michael Gibbons, Dunham Forest
- James Gilchrist, Harborne
- Andrew Harding, Boyce Hill
- Darren Hexley, Muir of Ord
- Stevie-Jon Hood, Ljunghusens, Sweden
- Jamie Hughes, Lyme Regis
- Paul Law, South Staffordshire
- Craig Littlejohn, Douglas Park
- David McCormick, Royal Porthcawl
- Matthew Milligan, Rudding Park
- Tiffany Mills, Ryston Park
- David McCormick, Royal Porthcawl
- William Morton, Llanishen
- Ronnie Myles, Buchanan Castle
- Ian Nichols, Orsett
- George Nock, Enville
- Joshua Raper, Hosel EV, Germany
- Scott Rigby, Gathurst
- Scott Robertson, Strathmore
- Harry Roe, Alwoodley
- Andrew Sellars, The Grove
- Chris Sheehan, Chorlton-cum-Hardy
- Niels Sorensen, Randers, Denmark
- Craig Surgeon, Kirkcaldy
- Rick Tegtmeier CGCS MG, Des Moines, USA
- Mark Thompson, Galgorm Castle
- Ross Traill, Kilmarnock (Barassie)
- Sean Tully, Meadow Club, USA
- Jeremy Ward, Bradford Moor
- George Watton, Ludlow
- Aidan Wright, Camberley Heath
- Greenkeeper salaries down for second consecutive year - survey finds
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered three Open Championships on-site including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats between 3-5. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Honma TR20
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x