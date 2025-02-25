Harry Kane Becomes Investor In Tiger Woods’ TGL Team

Tiger Woods’ TGL team, Jupiter Links GC, has unveiled its latest high-profile investor - soccer star Harry Kane.

The England and Bayern Munich player has become a limited partner in the team, with the news being announced via Jupiter Links GC’s social media channels.

With the announcement, the striker, who has scored 69 goals for his country in 103 appearances, said: “I’ve always loved golf, and TGL’s new format is something special. I can’t wait to be part of this exciting journey.”

In October, Kane revealed on the Rick Shiels Golf Show he had played a "surreal" round of golf with Woods in the Bahamas. He has also played in some big celebrity pro-am events including before the 2019 Scottish Open and the 2022 Icon Series.

Kane’s involvement comes just a week after Jupiter Links GC revealed another big name was joining the fold as a limited partner - singer-songwriter and actor Justin Timberlake. That came less than a month after it was revealed that MLB Legend Mike Trout had also become a limited partner in the team.

Kane, Timberlake and Trout are not the only impressive names backing Jupiter Links. The founder of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, David Blitzer, is also an investor.

He has interests in the Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Devils, Cleveland Guardians and Washington Commanders, as well as being a General Partner of Crystal Palace Soccer Club in England. Woods is also a co-owner.

Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links GC has had a mixed TGL campaign so far (Image credit: TGL)

Jupiter Links is not the only TGL team that has benefited from new personnel recently, with LPGA Tour star Rose Zhang announced as an investor in The Bay Golf Club earlier in the month, joining the likes of NBA stars Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, CEO of Avenue Capital Group Marc Lasry and Olympic athletes Leonardo Fioravanti and Kanoa Igarashi.

Jupiter Links GC’s maiden TGL season has been a mixed bag so far, with two heavy defeats coming either side of a dramatic victory against Rory McIlroy’s Boston Common Golf GC in the league’s first overtime.

The announcement that Kane is linking up with Jupiter Links comes over two years after fellow soccer stars Jozy Altidore and Gareth Bale were named among the big-name investors in the company behind TGL, TMRW Sports, which was co-founded by Woods and McIlroy.