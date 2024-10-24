Harry Kane Reveals 'Surreal' Round Of Golf With Tiger Woods

England striker Harry Kane is a well-known golfing nut and has played in some big celebrity Pro-Am events - but there's one moment away from any crowds or TV cameras that's the highlight for him.

The Bayern Munich forward has played football at the biggest tournaments for club and country from Champions League and Euros finals to World Cup semi-finals.

And on the golf course he's teed it up at Pro-Am events such as the Scottish Open and the Icon Series.

None of those, though, can match the "surreal" moment he found himself on holiday in the Caribbean and having the chance to play a round with the great Tiger Woods - twice!

Speaking on the Rick Shiels Golf Show, Kane spoke about his love of golf, his current handicap, why footballers love the sport so much - and his run-in with the 15-time Major champion.

"I was out in the Bahamas, and a golf pro I knew casually said, 'Oh, by the way, I’m playing with Tiger this afternoon. Want to join?' It was one of those moments where I just thought, ‘Yeah, of course!’ It’s surreal," Kane told Shiels.

"We teed it up, and I hit a decent drive into the fairway. Tiger was walking, coming back from his injury, and I was in a buggy. We didn’t speak much on the course at first, but later we got chatting about family and life.

"He asked me to play 18 holes with him the next day, and it was incredible. I didn’t play great, but Tiger shot six-under. I kind of knew before anyone else did that he was back to playing really well!"

Kane says he's currently around a 3.7 handicap, but has struggled to get cards in after his move to Munich - and is suffering from the common frustration of single-figure handicappers of finding enough time to practice to get even lower.

"I've been around a four handicap for a while, but it’s hard to get lower when you don’t have the time to practise," said Kane.

"I’m playing maybe once a month or once every six weeks, and that can be frustrating. I’m someone who wants to improve at everything, so having a bad day on the course can be pretty demoralising."

Professional sports stars tend to pick up golf pretty quickly, with footballers in particular usually handy out on the course - and at Bayern Kane has found a team-mate who is even keener than him.

"Footballers lend themselves to being really good golfers. The hand-eye coordination, the fitness, the strength," Kane added. "And there’s a competitive element too. You want to beat the other players, and it lends itself so nicely to golf.

"Thomas Muller is obsessed with golf - probably more than me! He’s got great energy and would be a perfect addition to any golf group."

Kane was on the show as part of his partnership with sustainable golf brand Reflo, with the Tottenham club legend keen to voice his backing for anything in golf that also helps preserve the environment.

"I was looking for a golf brand that I could align with because I love my golf, and I wanted something where I could have a bit of input. Reflo just fit really well with me as a person and what I stand for," Kane added.

"Everything they’re doing is for the good of the planet. With four kids, I’m always thinking ahead about what the world is going to look like in the future. I don’t know loads about sustainability, but I’m trying to understand more, and Reflo has been really good in helping me with that."