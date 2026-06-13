Haotong Li Moves Into RBC Canadian Open Contention As A Familiar Face Steps In On The Bag
Haotong Li has Joel Dahmen's former caddie Geno Bonnalie on his back at the RBC Canadian Open - and it was paying off after two rounds
Haotong Li was firmly in contention at the halfway point of the RBC Canadian Open.
The Chinese star shot rounds of 67 and 64 at TPC Toronto to sit just one back of leader Ben James in a tie for second in pursuit of his maiden PGA Tour title.
On his bag this week is one of the game’s big characters, Joel Dahmen’s former caddie Geno Bonnalie, who is standing in for Li’s regular looper Jady De Beer.
Following his second round, Li explained why he has brought Bonnalie on board this week – and what he’s already added to the position.
He said: “Yeah, shoutout to him as well because my own caddie couldn't make it to Canada because of visa issues.
“So Geno's very, very good on some of the club selections. It was incredible, to be fair. There's definitely three or four shots that he saved. I asked him, ‘Do you like this one?’ But he talked me into changing to the other one, and it actually worked out very well, so he's a good caddie.”
Bonnalie was the long-term caddie for his best friend Dahmen, with the pair shooting to prominence as they won the hearts of golf fans in the first two series of Netflix’s Full Swing.
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However, the two parted ways in 2025 after a decade-long partnership, with Dahmen explaining: “We’re still the best of friends and that will never change. But we both know that a fresh perspective is sometimes needed and it’s been a great run.
“I couldn’t be more proud of what we have achieved together as guys from a small town in the middle of nowhere.”
Following the split, Bonnalie began caddying for Isaiah Salinda, although he has since linked up with Dahmen temporarily again, most notably at The Players Championship.
It’s not just Bonnalie’s influence that appears to be helping LI in Canada. The 30-year-old, who has struggled for much of the season, also explained he has been taking advice from his psychologist.
He said: “I've been struggling for two months. I missed like one or two cuts in a row for like probably eight events already. And I felt like I played quite decent.
“To be honest, the way I hit off the tee is just the same as today, but somehow just on the last five, six holes on a Friday it's always happening. So I need to speak to my psychologist and she said, ‘Once that bad Haotong comes in, you just tell him to go away.’ Which is what I did today, like, even on the back nine, that guy's there.”
He added: “I literally not even don't think, I literally just tell that guy, f*** off, leave me alone. I'm sorry about my language, but, that's what it is, yeah.”
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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