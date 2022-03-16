Greg Norman On Saudi League - 'We May Start With A Modest Number Of Players'

Greg Norman, CEO of LIV Golf Investments, the organisation financially backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds, has penned a letter to PGA Tour players stating that details of their first events will be revealed today.

Within the leaked letter, Norman states: “We consider ourselves a start-up. We may start with a modest number of players, but we won’t stay that way for long. I fully understand some players may choose not to play with us right away. But after we get going, I believe many of those who aren’t with us now will be with us later. I want to thank you for your patience, but know, it will be worth your while.’’

Norman describes the Saudi-backed concept as one that has "always been designed in deference to the majors and heritage championships. LIV Golf has been consistent in its desire to complement the annual tour schedules and wider golf ecosystem. From the beginning, we designed this so players have the choice to play any tour, and in LIV Golf events, and actively encourage you to do so. We will not ask you to choose one or the other. This is in addition to, not in place of, your current Tour schedule.’’

The Australian, and former World No.1, continued: “You should know that we are launching, and we will continue to drive this vision forward. We will not stop. We believe in our mission and will announce information about our first events (Wednesday).’’

The letter comes following recent setbacks in the leagues pursuit, after shocking revelations revealed that Phil Mickelson's involvement was used for leverage against the PGA Tour; comments he later backtracked in a public apology leading to his sabbatical from the game. The likes of Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson, who were also said to be interested, later sided with the PGA Tour.

In February 2022, Norman revealed 'The International Series' - a series of ten events across Asia and Europe in conjunction with the Asian Tour, with the investment said to be worth $300m. Whilst LIV Golf Investments will inevitably continue its pursuit to form a breakaway league consisting of the world's leading stars if the rumours are true, today's announcement could be related to the Series.

The PGA Tour granted conditional releases to 30 members to play in the Saudi International this year so today's announcement is expected to be met with a strong response from Commissioner Jay Monahan, who insisted at the Players Championship that the PGA Tour was "moving on" from what he described as a distraction.

Read Greg Norman's letter in full below: