Grant Thornton Invitational Prize Money Payout 2024

The Grant Thornton Invitational is one of elite golf's most unique events as the only professional tournament where PGA and LPGA professionals team up in pairs.

The three-day tournament is hosted by both circuits and features 16 pairings all playing for equal prize money.

The event offers up $1m to the winning duo, which is a fairly modest payout in modern day golf and the same as last year's inaugural event when Jason Day and Lydia Ko prevailed.

PGA Tour Signature events offer $20m prize pools for example, while Jeeno Thitikul recently won $4m at the CME Group Tour Championship.

Even when split between the winning pair, it is still significantly more than the winning share of this week's Alfred Dunhill Championship payout on the DP World Tour, though.

The LPGA season finale won by Thitikul was also hosted at this week's venue, Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

Take a look at the full Grant Thornton prize money payout to see how much is on offer for all teams this week...

Swipe to scroll horizontally Grant Thornton prize money payout 2024 Position Prize Money 1st $1,000,000 2nd $560,000 3rd $330,000 4th $250,000 5th $215,000 6th $190,000 7th $180,000 8th $170,000 9th $160,000 10th $150,000 11th $145,000 12th $140,000 13th $135,000 14th $130,000 15th $125,000 16th $120,000

Grant Thornton Invitational Teams

Akshay Bhatia and Jennifer Kupcho

Cameron Champ and Mel Reid

Corey Conners and Brooke Henderson

Jason Day and Lydia Ko

Nick Dunlap and Gabriella Ruffels

Daniel Berger and Nelly Korda

Rickie Fowler and Lexi Thompson

Billy Horschel and Andrea Lee

Tom Kim and Jeeno Thitikul

Jake Knapp and Patty Tavatanakit

Matt Kuchar and Megan Khang

Luke List and Lilia Vu

Mathieu Pavon and Celine Boutier

J.T. Poston and Maja Stark

Sahith Theegala and Rose Zhang

Cameron Young and Lauren Coughlin

Grant Thornton Invitational format