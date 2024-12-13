Grant Thornton Invitational Prize Money Payout 2024
How much money is on the line at the Grant Thornton Invitational?
The Grant Thornton Invitational is one of elite golf's most unique events as the only professional tournament where PGA and LPGA professionals team up in pairs.
The three-day tournament is hosted by both circuits and features 16 pairings all playing for equal prize money.
The event offers up $1m to the winning duo, which is a fairly modest payout in modern day golf and the same as last year's inaugural event when Jason Day and Lydia Ko prevailed.
PGA Tour Signature events offer $20m prize pools for example, while Jeeno Thitikul recently won $4m at the CME Group Tour Championship.
Even when split between the winning pair, it is still significantly more than the winning share of this week's Alfred Dunhill Championship payout on the DP World Tour, though.
The LPGA season finale won by Thitikul was also hosted at this week's venue, Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.
Take a look at the full Grant Thornton prize money payout to see how much is on offer for all teams this week...
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,000,000
|2nd
|$560,000
|3rd
|$330,000
|4th
|$250,000
|5th
|$215,000
|6th
|$190,000
|7th
|$180,000
|8th
|$170,000
|9th
|$160,000
|10th
|$150,000
|11th
|$145,000
|12th
|$140,000
|13th
|$135,000
|14th
|$130,000
|15th
|$125,000
|16th
|$120,000
Grant Thornton Invitational Teams
- Akshay Bhatia and Jennifer Kupcho
- Cameron Champ and Mel Reid
- Corey Conners and Brooke Henderson
- Jason Day and Lydia Ko
- Nick Dunlap and Gabriella Ruffels
- Daniel Berger and Nelly Korda
- Rickie Fowler and Lexi Thompson
- Billy Horschel and Andrea Lee
- Tom Kim and Jeeno Thitikul
- Jake Knapp and Patty Tavatanakit
- Matt Kuchar and Megan Khang
- Luke List and Lilia Vu
- Mathieu Pavon and Celine Boutier
- J.T. Poston and Maja Stark
- Sahith Theegala and Rose Zhang
- Cameron Young and Lauren Coughlin
Grant Thornton Invitational format
- Round one: Scramble
- Round two: Foursomes
- Round three: Modified four ball
