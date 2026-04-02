Graeme McDowell Opens Up On Potential DP World Tour Return

LIV Golfer Graeme McDowell says he plans to approach the DP World Tour in May about regaining his membership.

Missing out on some of his favorite events, such as the Irish Open, and the hope of being involved in the Ryder Cup are two main reasons the Northern Irishman will be seeking a return.

The 46-year-old told BBC Northern Ireland he didn't apply for membership at the end of last year due to the uncertainty over the fines process for 2026 - as he revealed he's fully paid up on historic fines.

But after watching the likes of Tyrrell Hatton and seven other LIV players sign a reinstatement deal, McDowell will now look to follow them back to the DP World Tour.

"I have my previous fines all paid off, so I'm at a kind of zero level with the DP World Tour," McDowell told BBC Sport NI.

"There is a May date where you can approach the Tour and ask for a membership, which is at the discretion of the CEO.

"At that point I'd ask them what they'd want me to do, how many events that might look like and see if that is a workload that I'm willing to take.

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"Clearly I miss the Irish Open, I miss being able to play a few of those events in September and October like the Dunhill Links, events that I care about a lot, so I'll certainly ask the question and see what that looks like for me.

"I'd love to have the conversation with the DP World about the opportunity to go to Ireland and play with Rory [McIlroy] and Shane [Lowry] - that's definitely something I miss."

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The 2010 US Open champion says the deal offered to other LIV golfers "feels like a compromise" even if Jon Rahm is dead against the deal as he continues his stand-off with the Tour.

But McDowell says: "It shows there's a way forward. If others can return, then perhaps there's a path for me too."

McDowell has played in four Ryder Cups and been a vice-captain twice so would certainly be on the list for a backroom role at Adare Manor - but he noted that even if he regains membership he's still not eligible under a DP World Tour rule.

"I would still fall short of the rules that I haven't been a continuing member of the DP World Tour now for the last three years, so I do fall short of that regulation, which I understand," he added.

"The rule has been around for a long time and that would have to change to open up that door for me to have the opportunity, but I obviously would be open to do what I could to be at Adare Manor next year."

Graeme McDowell holed the winning putt at the 2010 Ryder Cup and also played in the 2014 victory at Gleneagles (Image credit: Getty Images)

McDowell has no regrets about his move to LIV Golf and has the self awareness to note that "bringing LIV players creates negative narratives" in terms of the Ryder Cup, at least at the moment.

He's also come to terms with the fact that as it stands he may never be involved in the Ryder Cup again, but hopes that the golfing world can soon sew all the factions back together again.

"People will say that I don't deserve to be there," he added about his Ryder Cup prospects.

"I've made my bed, I should sleep in it, which is true - but I feel fortunate to have this opportunity to be out here on LIV competing, obviously for a lot of money against some good players on a good schedule.

"I'm happy with what I'm doing and I understand the reasons why the Ryder Cup may not happen in any shape or form. I've made my peace with that a little bit.

"Of course I am disappointed, we are where we are. It's just politically, I can't believe four years later we're still here, we're still at such a contentious point when for the fans at home we need to bring the game back together in some way, shape or form. I think it's the right thing for the game."