David Sullivan is set to embark on a mammoth challenge to raise money for the British Heart Foundation

Golfer Takes On John O’Groats To Lands End Longest Hole Challenge

Ten weeks, over 1,000 miles and an estimated quarter of a million golf shots.

This is what former armed forces skiing and mountain craft trainer, David Sullivan, aged 58 from Surrey, has in store when he embarks on The World’s Longest Golf Hole challenge from 11th June.

Starting in John O’Groats, David will be walking between 14 and 30 miles every day until he reaches Land’s End — all the while, hitting a golf ball.

Golf-loving David is taking on this unusual challenge to raise vital funds for the British Heart Foundation.

Donate to David’s challenge

The money raised will help place life-saving defibrillators into villages, towns and cities up and down the country.

At every one of David’s 70 stops on his mammoth journey, he will be training individuals how to save lives with CPR.

David’s passion for teaching people CPR came about when he was faced with a life-or-death situation.

When a young man experienced a cardiac arrest in front of him, David luckily knew what to do.

He gave CPR for 17 minutes until the man could be treated with a defibrillator.

“It was thanks to my training, and a defibrillator being nearby, that I was able to help save the man, who luckily made a full recovery,” says David.

“When something like that happens right in front of you, it makes you realise how precious life is and how important it is to know what to do in that kind of emergency. It was an experience which profoundly affected me, and now it’s my mission to create an army of life savers all over the country.”

David, who will be joined on the challenge by his son Freddie, 21, hopes his charity challenge will help teach as many people as possible the life-saving skill of CPR and will ensure that many more locations in the country are equipped with defibrillators.

David’s fundraising target for the event is £60,000.

American Golf are kindly sponsoring David on this adventure. Gary Favell, CEO of American Golf said: “When we heard about the incredible challenge David had set himself, we immediately wanted to lend American Golf’s support.

“David has found a way to harness his golfing prowess not only to highlight the importance of knowing CPR through his own personal experience, but to train people along his journey whilst raising funds for the British Heart Foundation – he is a true inspiration.

“American Golf champions inclusivity at every level, and we stand behind every player on their golfing journey – David’s is no exception, and we wish him every success on his mission.”

Companies wishing to get involved in helping to fund a defibrillator in their region should visit www.creatinglifesavers.com.