A 74-year-old was found dead in a pond on a golf course near Tampa, Florida

Golfer Drowns In Pond Whilst Looking For Lost Ball

A golfer has sadly drowned on a Florida course whilst looking for a lost golf ball, police have confirmed.

A 74-year-old male, named as Hermilo Jazmines, was reportedly last seen looking for his golf ball near the green on the 3rd hole at East Lake Woodlands Country Club, near Tampa.

The incident happened on 28th February just after 7.30am, with investigators saying that the evidence suggests Jazmines fell into the water and drowned.

At about 7.37am, Jazmines teed off on the 3rd hole and was last seen looking for his ball near the green.

His golf cart was parked on the cart path and his putter was found lying on the ground near the water.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office dive team responded and located Jazmines submerged in the water near his putter.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

Jasminzes liked to search the course for lost golf balls, his friends said according to police deputies.

The medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death, which does not appear to be suspicious at this time.

Next of kin has been notified and the investigation continues.