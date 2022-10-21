Golf Monthly Forum - Help For Heroes Fundraiser 2022
The 2022 Golf Monthly Forum fundraising day for Help For Heroes has raised a very impressive £11,000 at Hayling Golf Club
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Golf Monthly Forum - Help For Heroes Fundraiser 2022
Following last year's event at Blackmoor, the 13th annual charity day for Help For Heroes organised by the Golf Monthly Forum took place on a sublime October day over the first-class links at Hayling Golf Club in Hampshire.
There, a capacity field of almost 90 keen golfers from near and far were treated to perfect weather and a course in tip-top condition. Normally, the wind is a key factor, but happily, for most of the round at least, it was as benign as can ever be on this exposed part of the south coast not far from Portsmouth.
The day began with a hearty breakfast in the art-deco clubhouse with its panoramic views over the 1st and 18th holes and out to sea. The various warm-up routines that then followed ranged from an intense work out on the driving range... to another cup of coffee and a cigarette on the balcony! It was then off to the allotted starting tee for the traditional, and very practical, shotgun start.
The links itself is one of the very best courses on the south coast and a highly-regarded regular in the Golf Monthly Next 100 courses in the UK and Ireland. It plays to a par of 71 with three par 5s and four short holes, and the stretch from the 6th to the 14th is superb.
Sensibly, play was from the yellow tees, and while the scoring was good, there were still plenty of tales of Titleists magically disappearing into the gorse.
Most importantly on a day like this, there was a great deal of fun. As well as the strong contingent of Forum members, there were representatives both from Help For Heroes, and from Battle Back Golf which was founded in 2009 and is a military initiative designed to utilise golf to support the wounded, injured and sick.
The great benefit of starting together is finishing together, and this always leads to a lively and friendly atmosphere back in the clubhouse with plenty of banter and laughter.
There were glowing comments for the course which was showing a great deal of new growth following another difficult, long dry summer. And the praise extended to the very impressive carvery, a superb offering from Hayling’s catering team, especially when feeding almost 100 people at the same time.
Following the meal, it was time for Help For Heroes Fundraising Manager John Carpenter to talk about some of the organisation’s invaluable work. He then introduced us to Mark Taylor, a veteran, front-line soldier who told us his personal, honest, and at times harrowing story. It would seem fair to say that Help For Heroes effectively saved his life, and the organisation continues to do this for others on a daily basis. It is a vital, and rightly very highly-respected charity.
Armed with this insight, the charity auction, expertly conducted by regular host Mark Head, was well supported and raised further funds for the cause.
Scoring had been good, and it was Forum stalwart Ian Murgatroyd who prevailed with an excellent 38 points. Runner-up was Adam Duff on 37, with Adrian Bayly in third spot a further point behind. The guests’ prize went to James Hill from Battle Back with a hugely impressive 41 points, while the best gross was won by Broadstone’s Gordon Ross, a valued assessor for the Golf Monthly Top 100 courses.
The new champion also picked up Nearest The Pin on the par-3 5th, while Paul Nash was closest to the pin in two on the 13th and Sean Wheatley won the prize for his very impressive longest drive on the closing hole.
One of the highlights of these annual get-togethers is the awarding of the trophy in memory of Rick Garg, a golfer closely linked with the Forum and Help For Heroes who sadly passed away in 2016. This excellent piece of craftsmanship was carved by Ted Granger of Veterans Woodcraft in North Yorkshire, as was the winner’s plaque and the guest prize. The RickG Memorial goes to a committed Forum member closely involved with the day and whose contribution is greatly appreciated. This year it went to Tony Reed, known on the Forum as pokerjoke.
Following prize-giving, the final activity of the day was the presentation of the cheque by organiser and generous supporter Richard Hart to Help For Heroes. This year’s efforts saw the preliminary estimate as a brilliant £9,500, but by the time further funds had been gathered in, the figure rose to an amazing £11,000. In a time when almost everyone is having to be more mindful of spending, this demonstrates a terrific generosity among the Golf Monthly Forum and their guests. This also takes the 13-year total to an incredible £161,000.
Huge thanks go, as ever, to organisers Richard and his wife Vicky, this year with additional support from Kate Cave. Thanks also go to several keen volunteers from the Forum, and of course to Mark and John from Help For Heroes, as well as to everyone at Hayling Golf Club for their generosity of spirit and brilliant welcome. This really is one of the best golf courses in Hampshire and always a treat for any keen golfer.
Rob Smith has been playing golf for more than 40 years and been a contributing editor for Golf Monthly for over ten years, specialising in course reviews and travel. He has now played more than 1,170 different courses in almost 50 countries. Despite lockdowns and travel restrictions in 2021, he still managed to play 80 different courses during the year, 43 of them for the first time. This included 21 in 13 days on a trip to East Lothian in October. One of Rob's primary roles is helping to prepare the Top 100 and Next 100 Courses of the UK&I, of which he has played all but nine. During the 2021-22 review period, Rob has played 34 of the Golf Monthly Top 200. He is a member of Tandridge Golf Club in Surrey where his handicap hovers around 16. You can contact him at r.smith896@btinternet.com.
-
-
Ping SensorDry 2.5 Graphene Jacket
Elliott Heath tests out Ping's SensorDry 2.5 Graphene Jacket over a number of rounds
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Spieth Shocker: Watch Jordan Miss With Backhanded Tap-In
The three-time Major champion tries and misses left-handed putt in eventful PGA Tour season debut
By Paul Higham • Published