Golf Monthly Help For Heroes Forum Day Exceeds £150,000 In 12th Staging

The annual charitable Golf Monthly Forum day has now raised over £150,000 for Help for Heroes, after £9,000 was raised at Blackmoor earlier this month

The 12th staging of the Golf Monthly Forum Charity Golf Day in aid of Help for Heroes was held at Blackmoor Golf Club in Hampshire.

84 golfers from all parts of the country took part at the beautiful Harry Colt-designed heathland course in Hampshire.

There was lots of praise for the course, also for the recently refurbished and extended clubhouse.

The new balcony overlooking the 18th hole proved a great success and seemed to put some pressure on the golfers as they putted out!

The course was in fantastic condition, and the golfers had mild weather with the predicted fog thankfully staying away.

Blackmoor from the back tees proved a tough test with only four golfers beating their handicap.

APJ0524 came in third with 36 points on countback, second was Lilyhawk (39 points) and the winner with a superb 41 points was Dufferman who took away the GoKart Vickers Trophy.

The best gross score on the day (+4) was won by Sandy (Lady Captain at Princes Golf Club), who beat Lilyhawk on countback.

Sandy was presented with the RickG Memorial Trophy.

For added fun, four holes were used for nearest the pin competitions, including two par 3’s, the 9th and 17th holes, which were won by Lilyhawk and PNWokingham respectively.

Nearest the pin in two on the 2nd was won by Swinger, but the biggest cheer on the day was for the winner of nearest the pin in two on the difficult 18th , Aztecs27 who holed his second shot!

Finally, the RickG Memorial Plaque, awarded to someone who makes a great contribution to the day and on the forum went to not one but two Forumers – brothers Imurg and Philthefragger.

It was given in memory of Rick Garg, who was instrumental in starting the Help for Heroes charity day.

Carved by Ted Granger, the plaque along with several other wooden items, was provided by the Veterans Woodcraft, which helps the recovery of those who have experienced trauma, through the art of crafting wood.

After a delicious two course carvery, John Carpenter, Area Fundraising Manager (South) introduced Michelle (Mish) Apter, one of the Help for Heroes Ambassadors, gave a very moving account of the traumas suffered by her two sons, the impact on her family, and the help they have all received from the charity.

The regular professional auctioneer, Mark Head, had everyone in stitches during the auction and helped to push the monies raised up considerably with his banter and skills.

Fabulous prizes donated by, among others, Blackmoor GC, Stewart Golf, GoKart, Broadstone GC and Farnham GC were all well bid on.

Tom Hiscock from Titleist provided advice and golf balls to forumers on the most suitable balls for their game. Unfortunately, most seemed to be lost in the Blackmoor heather!

After the final count, the event raised a fantastic £9,000 for our injured, wounded and sick military personnel.

This pushed the total raised over the last twelve years to £150,000.

Special thanks go to Richart, Vicky, Gordon and Laura, The Help for Heroes team, and everyone else who helped to organise such an incredible event.