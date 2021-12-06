Golf In 2021 – The Year’s Biggest Controversies

Golf is a complicated and unpredictable game. No two rounds will ever be quite the same and there are myriad scenarios possible out on the course.

There are always going to be rules disputes and misunderstandings over situations that arise. We’ve seen a few of those this year. It’s also a game where emotions can run high and that can cause the odd outburst or flare up that splits opinion. Those in charge of the sport have to make tough decisions on a regular basis to insure the game continues on the right track and in the right spirit. Here we look at some of the biggest golfing controversies that took place in 2021.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Patrick Reed doesn’t seem to be able to get through a year without some sort of controversy. In January, he was awarded a free drop from a plugged lie at the Farmers Insurance Open which was questioned by some even though rules officials confirmed it had been done by the book.

Whammy! (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bryson’s power driving split opinion early in the season as he took on a huge carry at the Arnold Palmer invitational. He continued to push boundaries all season, including a 417 yard monster drive at the Ryder Cup. Some may say it’s not good for the game, but our view is that Bryson’s Bombs are Box Office gold!

Sticking with long driving and power hitting, the governing bodies decided to take action. The R&A and USGA introduced a new local rule, to come into force 1st January that will allow tournaments to limit the maximum club shaft length (excluding putters) to 46 inches. Some, including Phil Mickelson, were critical of the move.

I'm sure I wrote it down somewhere... (Image credit: Getty Images)

Later in the year, another restriction on the pro game caused controversy. From 2022, players on the PGA Tour will not be able to use the highly detailed green-reading books in their current guise.

Now write something nice boys... (Image credit: Getty Images)

The “feud” between Brooks and Bryson was an interesting one. What was behind it? Did it stir interest or show the game in a bad light? Have they made up?

What did you say your handicap was? (Image credit: Getty Images)

The rollout of the World Handicap System was not without controversy and there have been a number of talking points through its first full year. One thing that’s for sure is that, for it to work most effectively, more players in this country need to embrace the idea of the general play score.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the Solheim Cup, there was controversy over an incident involving Madelene Sagstrom – she picked up a ball “overhanging” the hole… or was it? … within the 10 seconds a player has to see if a ball will fall in.



(Image credit: Getty Images)

On the PGA Tour, there was a controversial decision on PGA Tour player of the year – FedEx Cup winner Patrick Cantlay got the nod ahead of U.S. Open champ and World Number 1 Jon Rahm.

Did you shout? Or just point? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bryson was in the news again – accused of not shouting Fore.

It was an accusation he refuted but there seems to be a problem generally of Tour players not shouting Fore.

It's three points through the blue hoop, four through the red and... (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Olympics were a great success but there were still some players who decided to skip it for various reasons – We took a look at those who missed out.



(Image credit: Getty Images)

Slow play continues to be a controversial issue in top level golf and when John Catlin received a penalty of one stroke for slow play in the USPGA Championship, it seemed something of a token gesture – Would one of the big name stars have received such a penalty?