Bryson DeChambeau was at the centre of controversy again as multiple Tour players called out the 27-year-old for not shouting 'fore' at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

“It Shouldn’t Be Difficult To Understand That You Should ALWAYS Shout Fore”

Playing the last hole during his third round, DeChambeau blocked his drive right, finding the spectators lining the fairway.

The incident garnered attention on social media, as the American was called out by fellow professionals for not shouting fore.

Former Ryder Cup player, Edoardo Molinari, tweeted: “It shouldn’t be difficult to understand that you should ALWAYS shout “fore” when you hit a shot into the crowds… @b_dechambeau. When is someone going to do something about this? Hopefully before a spectator gets seriously hurt!”

His tweet was also commented on by Bernd Wiesberger, who said: “Horrendous. Should be fined just like slow play. Penalty shots and, if needed, DQ.”

Away from social media, Richard Bland had this to say following Bryson’s round on Thursday: “Bryson ploughing it into the crowd again off the tee & no shout of “Fore.” Maybe it needs someone to get seriously injured for him to learn.”

The big hitting American has been previously called out on his actions, during his press conference at The Open, he was asked: “Bryson, I’m just kind of curious that, over the last few months, we’ve watched you launch a few drives into a few crowds and you don’t seem to shout ‘fore.’ I’m just wondering why you don’t?”

DeChambeau responded by saying: “I do shout ‘fore,’ I don’t know what you’re on about, there are plenty of people on the tee box that do shout ‘fore’ as well.

“You’re bringing up a very controversial thing, which is unfortunate, but 99% of the time I do and unfortunately people think I don’t but that’s okay they can say whatever they want.”

At the PGA Championship, social media branded DeChambeau “disgraceful” after failing to shout fore despite a wayward opening tee shot.

The 27-year-old, whose average ball speed on Tour is over 190mph, pulled his first drive left directly into the spectators. Luckily nobody was injured.

There were arms signalled by those on the tee, but there was no shout of fore heard via the broadcast.

DeChambeau did go on to shout fore on the very next hole when he once again drove it into the galleries.

A similar incident also occurred at the US Open, with the American failing to shout ‘fore’ or even point his arm out in the direction the ball was going on the 4th hole at Torrey Pines.