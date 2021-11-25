Golf Course Forced To Close After Pigs Injure Two People

With winter on the horizon, courses are facing a challenge to stay open due to the unpredictable weather conditions.

However, on Tuesday night, Lightcliffe Golf Club in West Yorkshire was forced to close due to the disturbance of two large pigs.

Club professional David Mckidd, 40, said the two black pigs were first spotted on the course on Sunday, injuring a golfer by causing cuts to his leg.

Hogging the fairways - the two pigs at Lightcliffe Golf Club (Image credit: David McKidd/PA)

It was then reported that the pigs returned on Tuesday, injuring a male worker who was attempting to get them off the course.

Both individuals suffered minor injuries on their legs and were treated in hospital for protection against tetanus.

So what actually happened to the pigs? Well, after damaging one of the greens by digging small holes, they were eventually caught by police on Knowle Top Road.

The club was forced to close on Tuesday night for safety reasons, but has since reopened.