Genesis Invitational 2025 Final Round Tee Times

Patrick Rodgers is hunting a first PGA Tour title in his 284th start, but he has Ludvig Aberg and Denny McCarthy for company close behind...

(Left) Ludvig Aberg stands with his arms crossed, (centre) Denny McCarthy looks on, (right) Patrick Rodgers looks on
Patrick Rodgers is just 18 holes away from his first PGA Tour victory at the 284th attempt and a check for $4 million. Unfortunately for the third-round leader, he has one full loop around Torrey Pines' South Course in front of him and a cluster of the world's best golfers right behind.

Rodgers will begin the final round alongside Denny McCarthy at 2:15pm ET with the American pair separated by just one stroke on nine and eight-under, respectively.

A shot further back still is Ludvig Aberg - currently the third and final man who starts with a realistic chance of tasting glory. The Swede, who unlike the other two has a PGA Tour title under his belt already, goes off 10 minutes before his rivals with Tony Finau.

Torrey Pines is already one of the toughest courses the pros play anyway, but when the weather gets involved as well, the San Diego layout becomes a different beast altogether. Just ask Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy.

Scheffler and McIlroy are in a tie for eighth ahead of Sunday's action following a brutal rejection by the iconic Californian course on Saturday. The world-leading pair were firmly in contention as usual, only for them to card a two-over 74 (McIlroy) and a four-over 76 (Scheffler). They will hope for some kind of minor miracle when they do battle together at 1:20pm (6:20pm) in round four.

Scottie Scheffler hands his caddie his putter

Scottie Scheffler carded a four-over 76 during round three of the Genesis Invitational

Among the groups in between include a raft of players on either three or four-under par. Tommy Fleetwood and Patrick Cantlay - 1:55pm (6:55pm), Davis Thompson and Nico Echavarria - 1:45pm (6:45pm), and Maverick McNealy alongside Justin Thomas - 1:35pm (6:45pm).

Here are the full tee times for every player in round four of the 2025 Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines' South Course.

GENESIS INVITATIONAL ROUND FOUR TEE TIMES

ET (GMT)

  • 9:45am (2:45pm): Taylor Pendrith, Matthieu Pavon
  • 9:54am (2:54pm): Min Woo Lee, Thomas Detry
  • 10:03am (3:03pm): Mackenzie Hughes, Jason Day
  • 10:12am (3:12pm): Tom Hoge, Ben Griffin
  • 10:21am (3:21pm): Lucas Glover, Shane Lowry
  • 10:30am (3:30pm): Stephan Jaeger, Adam Scott
  • 10:40am (3:40pm): Russell Henley, Corey Conners
  • 10:50am (3:50pm): Tom Kim, Matt Fitzpatrick
  • 11:05am (4:05pm): J.J. Spaun, Collin Morikawa
  • 11:15am (4:15pm): Keegan Bradley, Max Greyserman
  • 11:25am (4:25pm): Will Zalatoris, J.T. Poston
  • 11:35am (4:35pm): Kevin Yu, Aaron Rai
  • 11:45am (4:45pm): Brian Harman, Sam Burns
  • 11:55am (4:55pm): Seamus Power, Sahith Theegala
  • 12:05pm (5:05pm): Jake Knapp, Wyndham Clark
  • 12:20pm (5:20pm): Si Woo Kim, Andrew Novak
  • 12:30pm (5:30pm): Daniel Berger, Rickie Fowler
  • 12:40pm (5:40pm): Nick Dunlap, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • 12:50pm (5:50pm): Sam Stevens, Akshay Bhatia
  • 1:00pm (6:00pm): Michael Kim, Harris English
  • 1:10pm (6:10pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor
  • 1:20pm (6:20pm): Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler
  • 1:35pm (6:35pm): Maverick McNealy, Justin Thomas
  • 1:45pm (6:45pm): Davis Thompson, Nico Echavarria
  • 1:55pm (6:55pm): Patrick Cantlay, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 2:05pm (7:05pm): Ludvig Aberg, Tony Finau
  • 2:15pm (7:15pm): Patrick Rodgers, Denny McCarthy
