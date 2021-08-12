Former professional golfer Gary Evans will act as 'Brand Champion' for Old Tom Gin 1821, an official Supplier and Licensee of the 2023 Ryder Cup

Gary Evans Announced As ‘Brand Champion’ For Luxury Gin Brand

Gary Evans has joined luxury gin brand Old Tom Gin 1821 as a ‘Brand Champion’ and advisor, with the brand confirmed as an official Supplier and Licensee of the 2023 Ryder Cup.

Evans is a former professional golfer, who played on the European Tour between 1991 and 2006, and has worked with a number of iconic brands since his retirement, including Hugo Boss, Leica and Emirates.

The Englishman’s career highlight came at the 2002 Open Championship where he finished T5, just one stroke out of the four man play-off that Ernie Els eventually won.

Old Tom Gin 1821 is looking to increase brand awareness and further develop its links within the golf industry, and they believe that Gary Evans will help propel their status for both the 2023 Ryder Cup and beyond.

Evans’ ‘Brand Champion’ role will see him assist Old Tom Gin 1821 in its efforts to drive credibility and availability across the UK and Ireland, utilising his own personal network and links within the industry.

Giorgio Cozzolino, founder of Old Tom Gin 1821, said: “Since its launch, Old Tom Gin 1821 has successfully attained credibility within the high-end drinks market, reinforced by our impending involvement with the 2023 Ryder Cup.

“As well as sharing an obvious passion for the game of golf, Gary’s values align perfectly with those of Old Tom Gin 1821, making him the ideal ‘Brand Champion’.

“We cannot wait to start working together on some exciting initial projects – watch this space.”

Gary Evans also commented on the partnership, expressing his excitement to work with the brand.

““I’m both excited and humbled to be chosen to work with Mr Cozzolino and his team in St. Andrews,” said Evans.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to work with several world-class brands over the past 30 years and now I’m looking forward to using my knowledge and experience to help spread awareness of the Old Tom Gin

1821 brand and to be a part of its journey in golf.”

Old Tom Gin 1821 was created in St. Andrews, where Cozzolino has lived for the past six years.