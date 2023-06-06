How Social Media Reacted To LIV/PGA Tour Merger

The golf world was rocked by the news that the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf have announced a merger after months of unprecedented division.

The announcement appears to signal the end of hostilities between the two more established tours and the new circuit, and included confirmation that litigation between the parties will be dropped, and LIV Golf players will have the opportunity to compete on LIV’s former rivals following the end of the 2023 season.

Not surprisingly, social media was quick to react to the news, too, with plenty of the games key figures weighing in with their opinions.

Six-time Major winner Sir Nick Faldo responded to a Golf Digest graphic depicting something that had appeared as far away as ever just a few minutes earlier – PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman smiling beneath a caption that reads: “PGA Tour Agrees To Merge With LIV Golf.” The 65-year-old wrote: “Never thought we’d see this photo! #shocker #why?”

He was far from the only one asking questions. PGA Tour pro Michael Kim asked simply: “The hell is going on?” while another, Canadian Mackenzie Hughes wrote: “Nothing like finding out through Twitter that we’re merging with a tour that we said we’d never do that with.”

Two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa seemed equally in the dark, writing: “I love finding out morning news on Twitter.”

Meanwhile, Tyrrell Hatton simply left a GIF that appeared to sum up the reactions, while YouTube coach Rick Shiels wrote simply: "WTF!!!"

Joel Dahmen turned to humour to try to process the news, writing: “I’ve grown up being a fan of the 4 Aces. Maybe one day I get to play for them on the PGA Tour!”

According to Dan Rapaport of Barstool Sports, the apparent lack of communication hasn’t gone down well with some. He wrote: “PGA Tour didn’t communicate this to players at all. They found out same time we did. “Shocked and confused.” “Disgusted. They didn’t tell us anything.”

Broadcaster Shane Bacon reported similar, writing: “Hearing from multiple PGA Tour players that they had absolutely zero heads up on this before the announcement was made on social.”

One player who had no complaints was one of the most high-profile LIV Golf players, Phil Mickelson, who wrote: “Awesome day today.”

While reactions to the news have been mixed so far, one thing is clear: it has seemingly come out of nowhere, leaving many of the game's best-known figures shocked.