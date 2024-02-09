From 'Dead In The Water' To 'Let Them Come Back' - What Rory McIlroy Has Said About LIV Golf Since The Rival Tour's Inception

Rory McIlroy has undoubtedly been one of the most ardent critics of LIV Golf since its inception in 2022.

The Northern Irishman has often spoken his mind and, at points, acted as a de facto PGA Tour spokesperson against the Saudi-backed league, which had prised away a number of big-name players and many of McIlroy's former Ryder Cup teammates.

Golf's great civil war continued to divide men's professional golf until the shock announcement in June 2023 that Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), which bankrolls LIV, and the PGA Tour had reached a framework agreement for a potential merger.

Negotiations remain ongoing between the two parties to complete a deal, but the shock announcement certainly forced some players, including McIlroy, to soften their tune in recent months.

Here is a timeline of McIlroy's comments about LIV Golf:

February 2022 - 'It's dead in the water'

Rumours began floating of a 'Saudi golf league' in early 2022, with Phil Mickelson an early frontman for the project. Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau, who ultimately did go on to join LIV, initially refuted suggestions that they would be joining.

When asked about the viability of such a league back then, the Northern Irishman said: “It's dead in the water in my opinion. I just can't see any reason why anyone would go. Who else have you got to fill the field?

"I mean, Greg Norman would have to tee it up to fill the field. Like, I mean seriously? I mean, who else is going to do it? I don't think they could get 48 guys.”

June 2022 - 'What they were doing over there meant nothing'

After LIV's inaugural event in London back in June 2022, the PGA Tour quickly moved to ban their members who participated, including the aforementioned Mickelson and Johnson.

When asked about the bans, McIlroy said: “I think that the majority of the membership really appreciate it. I'm pleased.

"I think anybody that's shocked clearly hasn't been listening to the message that Jay’s been putting out. The rebels took that risk. I have great belief and great confidence in the PGA Tour and where we're going and continuing to grow and those guys just aren't going to be a part of it."

Commenting on the first event further, the four-time Major champion said: “What they were doing over there meant nothing. I don't understand the guys that are a similar age to me going because I would like to believe that my best days are still ahead of me, and I think theirs are too. It feels like they're taking the easy way out.”

September 2022 - 'I hate what LIV is doing to the game of golf'

While LIV players were suspended from the PGA Tour, a court case initially delayed the sanctions and fines of LIV's players from the DP World Tour.

Just months after their initial event, 18 players from LIV decided to tee it up at Wentworth in the BMW PGA Championship and McIlroy made his feelings known.

"I hate what LIV is doing to the game of golf. I hate it, I really do. It's going to be hard for me to stomach going to Wentworth and seeing 18 of them there. That just doesn't sit right with me," he said.

"I'm speaking up because I believe in the game of golf, and look, the other side will say the exact same thing. But I don't see how having 48 cherry-picked players is growing the game in any way."

October 2022 - 'The first time in my life that I have felt betrayal'

Speaking to The Guardian later in the year, McIlroy was asked about his feelings towards his former Ryder Cup teammates who left for the 54-hole circuit, potentially ending their hopes of becoming captain of Team Europe in the future.

“I think it is the first time in my life that I have felt betrayal, in a way," he said. "It’s an unfamiliar feeling to me. You build bonds with these people through Ryder Cups and other things.

"Them knowing that what they are about to do is going to jeopardise them from being a part of that ever again?

"There was a great opportunity for GMac to maybe be the captain at Adare in 2027. Most of Sergio’s legacy is Ryder Cup-based, same with Poulter, Westwood.

“I would like to think the Ryder Cup means as much to them as it does to me knowing what the consequences could be, I just could never make that decision."

June 2023 - 'I still hate LIV'

When the framework agreement between the PIF and PGA Tour was announced, McIlroy said he felt like a "sacrificial lamb" but didn't mince his words when it came to LIV.

"I still hate LIV,” McIlroy said. “Like, I hate LIV. I hope it goes away, and I would fully expect that it does. That's where the distinction here is. This is the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour and the PIF. Very different from LIV.”

July 2023 - 'If LIV Golf was the last place to play golf on Earth, I would retire'

A month later, rumours circulated that LIV had planned to offer McIlroy his own team. But the four-time Major champion didn't sound keen.

"If LIV Golf was the last place to play golf on Earth, I would retire. That’s how I feel about it. I’d play the Majors, but I’d be pretty comfortable," he said.

December 2023 - 'Let bygones be bygones'

Jon Rahm's shocking departure to LIV Golf at the end of 2023 represented another sign that the league was not going to back down in its mission to disrupt the landscape of men's professional golf.

In the wake of the Spaniard's departure, McIlroy called for both sides to drop their weapons and begin healing men's professional golf.

"We need to get everyone back together and try to forget about what's happened in the past, let bygones be bygones and we all move forward together, and I think that's what's going to be the best thing for the professional game," he said.

January 2024 - 'I was maybe a little judgmental'

Speaking at the turn of the year, McIlroy continued to walk back some of his initial comments about those who defected for LIV, suggesting he was too harsh in his initial assessment of their decisions.

“I was maybe a little judgmental of the guys who went to LIV Golf at the start," he said.

"It was a bit of a mistake on my part because I now realise that not everyone is in my position or in Tiger Woods’s position. I can’t judge people for making that decision, so if I regret anything, it was probably being too judgmental.”

January 2024 - 'Let them come back'

As negotiations continued between the PIF and the Tour, talk soon moved to a potential pathway back for LIV rebels to the PGA Tour.

McIlroy, who had initially been vociferous in his belief that there would have to be punishments for those coming back to the Tour, was frank in admitting he had changed his tune.

“I think life is about choices. Guys made choices to go and play LIV, guys made choices to stay here. If people still have eligibility on this tour and they want to come back and play or you want to try and do something, let them come back," he said.

"I mean, I think it's hard to punish people. I don't think there should be a punishment for - obviously I've changed my tune on that because I see where golf is and I see that having a diminished PGA Tour and having a diminished LIV Tour or anything else is bad for both parties.

“It would be much better being together and moving forward together for the good of the game. That's my opinion of it."