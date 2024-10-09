'It Definitely Would Test Me' - Korn Ferry Tour Grad Targets Spot On Team USA Ryder Cup Roster
Make a note of the name, Frankie Capan III - this is an exciting player who has just joined the PGA Tour with lofty ambitions...
He might only have played four times on the PGA Tour, making the cut in half of those, but that hasn’t stopped former college player Frankie Capan III from setting himself a lofty target for the 2025 season.
The 24-year-old hit the headlines in his second season on the Korn Kerry Tour when he shot a 58 at the Veritex Bank Championship in Texas, which beat a course record that belonged to a certain Scottie Scheffler.
The Minnesota-born man followed that up by qualifying for the US Open for the second straight year, and he finished in a very respectable tie for 41st spot.
Despite the bright start to his career, Capan has only just earned his PGA Tour card via its feeder circuit, the Korn Ferry Tour.
Such is the quality of college golf in America and the high standard of the Korn Ferry Tour, it’s not unusual for players to arrive on the biggest stage ready to win.
And although Capan, who carries a reputation as a very fine putter, isn’t making any bold predictions, he sees no harm in setting himself an ambitious goal.
Appearing on the podcast College Golf Talk, the Texas-based pro told host Brentley Romine: “I’ve never had super specific goals. I just have things that really inspire and excite me, and one of those things would be teeing it up at Bethpage Black next fall in the Ryder Cup.”
In order to make Keegan Bradley’s team, Capan, who’s currently ranked 129th in the world, is under no illusions that he’ll have to hit the ground running next year.
“I told my caddie that would be somewhat of a goal for next year,” he continued. “We probably have to get off to a good start, get into some of those elevated events early and then have a good rest of the year.”
It's no surprise that the North Oaks native is in a confident mood, as he recorded three top-five finishes in his final five starts of the season, which included victory at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship.
He ended up finishing third on the season-long points list to comfortably earn his PGA Tour card, and he's expected to make his first appearance as a PGA Tour member at the Sony Open in early January.
The Ryder Cup will take place in September at Bethpage Black in New York, which gives Capan a short window to make an impression.
“I like that [his goal]. It’s good enough. It definitely would test me,” added a smiling Capan.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
