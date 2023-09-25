Four Solheim Cup Stars Go Undefeated But One Stands Alone With 100% Record

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Not only did Carlota Ciganda hole the crucial putt late on Sunday in her own backyard, but the Spanish warrior also scored the most points in the 2023 Solheim Cup.

Team Europe retained the marvellous crystal trophy courtesy of a thrilling 14-14 tie at Finca Cortesin in which several players from both teams produced highly-memorable performances.

Ciganda soared to maximum points from her four outings, while only three other players out of the total 24 also managed to avoid defeat. Scotland’s Gemma Dryburgh showed her resilience by chiselling out two half points from her pair of trips onto the course for Team Europe.

Fittingly, the unbeaten quartet was also made up of two Americans. On the red side of the match, the imperious Megan Khang went so close to equalling Ciganda’s record but was forced to settle for a half in the Friday fourballs - leaving her hanging on 3.5 points from a possible four. And Khang's teammate Cheyenne Knight battled back from a troubling situation to steal a share of the spoils with Dryburgh on Sunday and maintain her own clean sheet.

Another notable display came from one of eight players to land on the end of Team USA’s first-session gut punch, Maja Stark. The Swede responded with aplomb to take 2.5 points from a possible three thereafter. Meanwhile, Lexi Thompson navigated her way through a controversy-filled week having won all but her Friday fourball fixture.

While there was plenty to smile about for most, especially those of a blue persuasion, it was a disappointing weekend for a handful of stars on both sides. Europe’s most recent Major champion, Celine Boutier, came up empty from three matches - the only player to do so - while vice-captain Anna Nordqvist secured just one point from four outings. English hopes, Charley Hull and Georgia Hall would have hoped for better too, bagging just one and 1.5 points from three and four appearances, respectively.

The competitiveness of the contest was most evident in the US team’s scoring, as five members finished with lower than a 50 per cent strike rate. Andrea Lee, Ally Ewing, Lilia Vu, Rose Zhang and Jennifer Kupcho went at under .500 for the week.

Below we have the full point-scoring list for both teams, along with the number of matches they played in brackets.

Carlota Ciganda of Team Europe celebrates with the Solheim Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

TEAM EUROPE SOLHEIM CUP POINTS LIST

Carlota Ciganda: 4 (4)

Leona Maguire: 3 (5)

Linn Grant: 3 (5)

Maja Stark: 2.5 (4)

Emily Pedersen: 2.5 (5)

Madelene Sagstrom: 1.5 (3)

Georgia Hall: 1.5 (4)

Caroline Hedwall: 1 (2)

Gemma Dryburgh: 1 (2)

Charley Hull: 1 (3)

Anna Nordqvist: 1 (4)

Celine Boutier: 0 (3)

TEAM USA SOLHEIM CUP POINTS LIST

Megan Khang: 3.5 (4)

Lexi Thompson: 3 (4)

Cheyenne Knight: 2.5 (3)

Allisen Corpuz: 2.5 (4)

Angel Yin: 2 (3)

Danielle Kang: 2 (4)

Nelly Korda: 2 (4)

Andrea Lee: 1.5 (4)

Ally Ewing: 1 (4)

Lilia Vu: 1 (4)

Rose Zhang: 0.5 (3)

Jennifer Kupcho: 0.5 (3)

"I couldn't be more proud."An emotional @suzannpettersen speaks after @SolheimCupEuro clinched keeping the cup 🏆#SolheimCup2023 pic.twitter.com/z9cAgvsYpaSeptember 24, 2023 See more

How Solheim Cup captains chose different strategies

There was plenty of talk before the event began regarding the physical toll Finca Cortesin would take on both players and caddies.

Team USA's captain, Stacy Lewis, said she did not "see anyone playing all five sessions" in Andalucia due to the course's physically-taxing layout - and that is how her team operated, with all 12 American stars competing either three or four times between Friday and Sunday in a bid to conserve energy.

Meanwhile, Europe opted to send Gemma Dryburgh and Caroline Hedwall out just twice as Leona Maguire, Linn Grant, and Emily Pedersen bucked Lewis' view to feature in every session and feed the hot hand at the potential cost of leaving the tank empty.

But with the final score ending 14-14, both captains proved there is no wrong answer when aiming for victory.