Former World No.1 And Major Winner To Skip Home Open
Jason Day hasn't featured in Australia's national open since 2017, with Day staying in the United States after the recent birth of his fifth child
The Australian PGA and Australian Open are set to receive bumper fields, with many home players making the venture back to Australia to play in their home opens.
Major winners Adam Scott and Cameron Smith are reportedly set to feature, with the likes of Min Woo Lee, Lucas Herbert and Cameron Davis also making a visit to Australia.
However, one player who won't be present for the events is Jason Day, with the former World No.1 opting to stay in the United States after the recent birth of his fifth child, Winnie.
Gavin Kirkman, CEO of the PGA of Australia, confirmed on Thursday that Day will not be playing in the Australian tournaments, with Kirkman stating: “Going through his manager, the timing is not going to be right so soon after little baby Winnie was born.
“I think we’ll see Jason playing in Australia from 2024 and beyond. He’s very keen to return and the discussions we had this year were more promising than any other year."
Back in July, Kirkman confirmed the Australian Open will once again be a mixed event with the Australian and Lakes clubs co-hosting in Sydney. The event will take place the week after the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship staged at Royal Queensland.
At the time, Day was reportedly in line to play, with Kirkman claiming in July that: “We spoke to Jason twice now and he's keen to come home and play again in Australia. He has got another child on the way that's going to be due between now and the end of the year, so good discussions with Jason. We'll just see how it pans out."
Although Day won't be present, Kirkman is "confident" that Scott and Marc Leishman will be taking a visit to Australia, with the CEO stating on Thursday that: “Adam (Scott) and Marc (Leishman), I’m very confident (about). I’m talking with their managers, and with both of them. I’m confident they’ll be coming home to play. We’ve just got to make sure everything is in place.”
