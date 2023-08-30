LIV Golf’s Cameron Smith Confirmed For DP World Tour Sanctioned Events

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

LIV Golf player Cameron Smith will play in his homeland in November and December in the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship and ISPS Handa Australian Open.

Both events are co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and PGA Tour of Australasia. However, despite the DP World Tour having won a legal battle against LIV Golf players in April, the 2022 Open champion is a member of the PGA Tour of Australasia.

Last year, Smith claimed victory in the Fortinet Australian Championship in Queensland after beating compatriot Jason Scrivener by three shots for his third successive win in the tournament. A week later, he didn’t fare quite so well, finishing T47 in the ISPS Handa Australian Open.

Cameron Smith won the 2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship in Brisbane (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since then, Smith has enjoyed another successful season, with top-10 finishes in the PGA Championship and US Open followed by LIV Golf victories in its London and Bedminster events.

The tournaments, which are part of the Opening Swing on the DP World Tour’s 2023/24 Race to Dubai schedule, take place during the LIV Golf off-season, and that allows Smith to play in his homeland for the first time since April’s LIV Golf Adelaide tournament.

Following confirmation Smith would play in the events, Golf Australia CEO James Sutherland said: “Cam Smith is one of the biggest drawcards in world golf and I’m sure Australian golf fans are as delighted as we are that we will see him at both the Australian Open and Australian PGA Championship this year.’’

PGA of Australia CEO Gavin Kirkman said: “With Cam locked in for both fields, the Australian PGA and Australian Open will be must-see events. Cam will be trying to join an elite group of golfers by winning the Kirkwood Cup for a fourth time this November and I’m sure he’ll be ready to put on a great show once again at Royal Queensland.

"The memories from last year when he triumphed in front of a packed home crowd just months after winning the Open at St Andrews will remain with us for a long, long time."

The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship takes place between 23 and 26 November with the ISPS Handa Australian Open being played between 20 November and 3 December.