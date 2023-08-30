LIV Golf’s Cameron Smith Confirmed For DP World Tour Sanctioned Events

The 30-year-old will play in both the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship and ISPS Handa Australian Open in November and December

Cameron Smith at the LIV Golf Bedminster tournament
Cameron Smith will play two tournaments in Australia later in the year
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By Mike Hall
LIV Golf player Cameron Smith will play in his homeland in November and December in the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship and ISPS Handa Australian Open.

Both events are co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and PGA Tour of Australasia. However, despite the DP World Tour having won a legal battle against LIV Golf players in April, the 2022 Open champion is a member of the PGA Tour of Australasia.

Last year, Smith claimed victory in the Fortinet Australian Championship in Queensland after beating compatriot Jason Scrivener by three shots for his third successive win in the tournament. A week later, he didn’t fare quite so well, finishing T47 in the ISPS Handa Australian Open.

Cameron Smith with the trophy after his win in the 2022 Australian PGA Championship at the Royal Queensland Golf Club

Cameron Smith won the 2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship in Brisbane

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Since then, Smith has enjoyed another successful season, with top-10 finishes in the PGA Championship and US Open followed by LIV Golf victories in its London and Bedminster events.

The tournaments, which are part of the Opening Swing on the DP World Tour’s 2023/24 Race to Dubai schedule, take place during the LIV Golf off-season, and that allows Smith to play in his homeland for the first time since April’s LIV Golf Adelaide tournament.

Following confirmation Smith would play in the events, Golf Australia CEO James Sutherland said: “Cam Smith is one of the biggest drawcards in world golf and I’m sure Australian golf fans are as delighted as we are that we will see him at both the Australian Open and Australian PGA Championship this year.’’

PGA of Australia CEO Gavin Kirkman said: “With Cam locked in for both fields, the Australian PGA and Australian Open will be must-see events. Cam will be trying to join an elite group of golfers by winning the Kirkwood Cup for a fourth time this November and I’m sure he’ll be ready to put on a great show once again at Royal Queensland.

"The memories from last year when he triumphed in front of a packed home crowd just months after winning the Open at St Andrews will remain with us for a long, long time."

The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship takes place between 23 and 26 November with the ISPS Handa Australian Open being played between 20 November and 3 December.

Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

