Former LIV Golf Pro Comes Out In Support For DP World Tour

Pablo Larrazabal returned to the DP World Tour this week for the Made In Himmerland stating it was his dream to succeed in Europe, despite his brief dalliance with LIV Golf.

The 39-year-old Spaniard played in the first LIV event at Centurion near London, but despite an impressive effort, finishing tied-13th for $315,000, he has not played any subsequent event with Greg Norman’s series.

As he headed to Himmerland in Denmark, the seven-time winner on the DP World Tour took to social media to spell out where his future lies. Along with Oliver Bekker, Larrazabal was fined £100,000 by the DP World Tour for taking part in the LIV opener, but he has spelled out where he sees his future on Instagram stories.

His Instagram post reads: “Can’t wait to tee it up at the @madeinhimmerland. It’s been 6 weeks since my last tournament but the game feeling good. For those that are speaking without knowing, I AM A @dpworldtour member and my dream has always been to succeed here in Europe. See you all at some point at my office, the @dpworldtour”

Larrazabal, who has not played since the Open Championship at St Andrews in July, posted a video of his swing looking in good shape earlier this week as he prepared to return to action following his six-week absence.

It has been reported that LIV took care of the fines incurred by its players. Larrazabal has won nearly €11million on the DP World Tour since he joined in 2008. He opened the Made In Himmerland on Thursday looking a little rusty after his layoff, with three bogies on the front nine. However, a birdie on the 6th and two more on a bogey-free second nine saw him post a level par 71.