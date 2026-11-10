Jon Rahm Says LIV Golf Not To Blame For Missed Major Chances

Jon Rahm has insisted playing in LIV Golf was not to blame for his recent Major drought, despite fresh claims that the Spaniard "suffered the most" from making the move.

Former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley says Rahm has "lost some prime years" in terms of winning Majors thanks to his decision to join LIV Golf - a move the Irishman says "in his heart of hearts Jon knew was probably a mistake".

In his first tournament since LIV's collapse, Rahm picked up the Abu Dhabi Championship and plays in Dubai this week now in with a chance of claiming a remarkable Race To Dubai title.

And speaking ahead of the DP World Tour Championship, Rahm defended his former tour by insisting: "We've got to stop blaming LIV for me playing poorly at the Majors."

McGinley - Rahm lost prime years in LIV

(Image credit: Getty Images)

European golf stalwart McGinley, who was "so disappointed" with Rahm's decision to join LIV Golf, believes the move cost him the chance to be sitting where Scottie Scheffler is right now at the top of the golfing world.

And McGinley added to Sky Sports that Rahm's move to LIV cost him the chance of competing for more Major titles, as it saw him "take himself out of the frying pan at the very, very top at Major championships, which is what he did by going to LIV".

"Jon Rahm, you could argue that he is the one that has suffered the most from going to LIV," said McGinley.

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"I really think in his heart of hearts Jon knew that this was probably a mistake and I got that feeling - I could be wrong - from day one. He never looked happy, contented or really pleased with himself about where he was.

"I thought his career has lost out somewhat, but nonetheless he's still only 32 he's got loads of opportunities going forward to win Major championships.

"He has lost some prime years, but boy oh boy he's a hell of a player - he's right up there at the very top with Rory and Scottie in terms of the best three players in the game for me."

Rahm - stop blaming LIV for Major failure

Rahm is having none of that talk though, and while pointing out he had a couple of good chances at the PGA Championship he insisted that his failure to win another Major was his fault, not LIV's.

"We've got to stop blaming LIV for me playing poorly at the Majors," said Rahm. "I know what you are all trying to insinuate.

"It's not because of LIV. It's my own. Because I did have a chance to win the PGA the last two years we played it. It's my own doing and my own, let's say, golf swing problems.

"That's what I was alluding, that when you are not playing a big event, it's a lot easier to manage certain things. Golf courses usually are easier, so you can manage them that way.

“We gotta stop blaming LIV Golf for me playing poorly in majors.” Jon Rahm says his recent major struggles have been his “own doing.” Do you agree? https://t.co/JVob5odPF3November 10, 2026

"So I hope that what I'm working on recently can be something that makes me more consistent on the biggest stages."

Rahm feels he's played well this year but just hasn't served up his best stuff in the Majors, which can happen in the four weeks a year that mean so much more than the rest.

"I've played really good golf this year," said Rahm. "It's just that unfortunately some of my not-so-good weeks happen to be in the Majors.

"Besides the PGA where I had a decent chance of winning, the other three Majors, I didn't do a good enough job. Overall really good, but those tournaments matter so much to all of us that, you know, kicking myself a little bit over that."

What do you think? Did Jon Rahm suffer the most from LIV Golf move, or was it not to blame for his recent Major drought? Let us know by joining the conversation below...

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