'I Signed For The Dough' - Koepka Confirms 'Nine Figure' Sum Was Behind LIV Golf Switch

It’s one of the worst-kept secrets in golf, but Brooks Koepka has confirmed that it was indeed his “nine figure” deal that was the real reason behind him joining LIV Golf – as he admitted “I signed for the dough”.

Koepka was one of the big names to join Greg Norman's outfit, and got one of the biggest signing bonuses handed out by LIV's Saudi backers.

Although he originally said he wouldn't join LIV Golf, Koepka changed his mind and later left the PGA Tour to go and play for the millions on offer in the team golf event.

He's previously admitted that his injury problems that led to a big dip in his form led to him making the move to LIV - but the primary reason was the huge fee they paid him.

“It was big, it was good,” Koepka told the BS w/ Jake Paul Podcast. about his signing bonus with LIV.

When asked if it was eight or nine figures, Koepka replied with a smile: “It was nine. It was pretty good, I was pretty happy with it I’ll put it that way."

Koepka, who also said he signed for $130m deal in the upcoming Alan Shipnuck book LIV and Let Die then elaborated again on exactly why he joined LIV Golf.

“Look, I’ll be honest with you – I signed for the dough," he admitted. "I’m 100% behind that. I don’t know if tomorrow I’ll get in a car accident and never play golf again but my family is taken care of.

“That was a big thing for me, not doing it for anything else. Everybody else, they go to their 9-5, most of them don’t like their 9-5 but they’re doing it because they get the pay cheque . That’s the same thing as us.

“I enjoy playing golf, I enjoy winning – I’d say that I would do it for free because I love it that much, but at the same time you’ve got to take care of each other.”

Koepka also elaborated on the injury problems that added to his decision to move to LIV, as he felt he couldn't get back to the heights that saw him win four Majors.

He did, of course, get back to his best to add a fifth Major at the 2023 PGA Championship - but Koepka admits it was a tough time mentally - especially with it being documented on TV for the Netflix Full Swing docu-series.

“I thought it was alright, it was fine,” Koepka said of his Full Swing episode. “They don’t capture everything but it was still pretty cool to see what goes on behind the scenes.

“The hardest part for me was I was going through a tough time mentally. I had messed up my knee, my injury was bad, I can’t do it the way I want to do it.

"I don’t know if I’m going to be right again so I had all these doubts.

“I’ve always been a confident person, I’ve always backed myself in my own sport and for the first time I felt out of my own shell, I just didn’t feel well.

“So to have all that was extremely weird and to have it all be filmed – it was the first time I was vulnerable and actually showed people what actually goes on. What happens behind the scenes sometimes isn’t always what the public sees.

“I lost all confidence. I wasn’t even sure if I wanted to keep playing, which is not fun. I wake up every day and I can’t bend my knee. I know I’m supposed to. If you just don’t feel like you can do something, you’re not going to do something, that’s the hard part.

“It’s different when you just physically can’t do something that you need to do.”